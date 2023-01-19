Are Gambling Winnings Taxable in Maryland?

With Maryland sports betting now online, bettors need to be prepared for the ups and downs of legal wagering.

Based on existing Maryland regulations, we’re answering some of the most popular questions that bettors might have about how individual gambling taxes in Maryland work.

So, let’s get straight to it. Here’s everything you need to know about gambling taxes for bettors in the Old Line State.

Do I Have to Pay Taxes on Gambling in Maryland?

Some Maryland sports bettors will have to pay taxes on gambling winnings in Maryland. In their federal tax returns, bettors must include gambling winnings.

If a bettor earns more than $600 in winnings, then sportsbooks will begin withholding their funds for state taxes. This applies to residents and non-residents who bet at Maryland sportsbooks.

What Percentage Do I Have to Pay in Gambling Taxes?

Maryland taxes gambling winnings differently for residents and non-residents. Residents pay 8.75% on Maryland sports betting revenue. Non-residents pay 7% on sports betting revenue.

If sports bettors win more than $600, then sportsbooks must issue a W2-G to record that revenue to the IRS. Since the sportsbook will report to the IRS, bettors must include their winnings on their tax returns.

If bettors win more than $5,000, they’ll be taxed at the federal 24% rate in addition to Maryland’s state tax. At the $5,000 threshold, sportsbooks will also begin withholding funds to pay these taxes directly.

How Do Non-Residents Report Gambling Losses in Maryland?

Non-residents who bet in Maryland may still owe winnings to the state of Maryland. If non-residents win more than $600, sportsbooks will report those winnings to the IRS. Maryland taxes non-resident sports betting winnings at 7%.

Non-residents can file their Maryland gambling winnings on Form 505.

How Do I Itemize Gambling Loss Deductions in Maryland?

If bettors want to include their gambling winnings or write off their gambling losses, then they need to keep records of their gambling activity. There are two ways that these records are commonly kept.

First, bettors can keep receipts from their sports betting activity. This is easy to do with online sportsbooks. The bet slips display settled bets so bettors can see all their completed wagers in one place. Bettors can often sort between won and lost bets, too.

Bettors who make other gambling income can also keep a journal or Excel file of all their wins and losses. This makes it easy to calculate net wins or losses, since all gambling income must be reported.

How Do I Get the Maryland Gambling Winnings Form?

Maryland residents can fill out Form 502 to report gambling income for state tax purposes.

Non-residents who win money from a Maryland sportsbook can fill out Form 505.

For federal tax returns, bettors can report gambling winnings on Form 1040.

Maryland Gambling Taxes Summary

Maryland taxes sports betting winnings at 8.75% for residents and 7% for non-residents. Sportsbooks will withhold winnings after bettors win at least $5,000, which will be taxed at the 24% federal rate.

Bettors shouldn’t count on becoming professional sports bettors. While the pros have special tax rules, recreational bettors only need to worry about reporting the small wins and losses. For sports betting hobbyists, reporting gambling winnings will be as easy as checking past bets and doing the math.

Contributed by Chris Gerlacher

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

