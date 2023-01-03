January 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bailing Out Someone for Domestic Violence – When Should You Do It? Did You Know These 5 Things About Eye On Annapolis? Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Coming to Killarney House Anthony Brown Sworn in as Maryland’s 47th Attorney General Maryland Sports Betting: MD Sportsbook Bonus Offers Now Live
Local News

Anthony Brown Sworn in as Maryland’s 47th Attorney General

 Anthony G. Brown was sworn in today as the 47th Attorney General of Maryland, pledging to advance an ambitious agenda of increasing equity and justice for all Marylanders.

“Given the position of trust we hold, we must provide advice not only on purely legal questions, but also on the critical areas where law and policy intersect, which will have profound and far-reaching effects on the lives of all Marylanders,” said Attorney General Brown.

In his remarks, Attorney General Brown acknowledged his predecessors Steve Sachs and Joe Curran for using the position “to ask questions of our clients to help maximize the public good and uphold the rule of law.” Building on their efforts, Attorney General Brown is committed to seek authority to combat discrimination and bias in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in educational and economic opportunities.

As part of his plan to improve effective and accountable law enforcement, Attorney General Brown pledged to support law enforcement and promote community confidence by building on recent police reform efforts, including seeking authority to work with local law enforcement to conduct pattern or practice investigations of police misconduct. 

“I reject the idea that keeping our communities safe and pursuing ethical policing are somehow mutually exclusive,” he said. “We can and we will do both.”

To improve public safety, Attorney General Brown will seek authority to strengthen partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to leverage all assets and double the number of investigators and prosecutors in the Organized Crime Division.

“Increasing the number of investigations and prosecutions is part of the solution, but prosecutions alone will not be enough,” remarked Attorney General Brown. “So, I’ll be a partner in reducing recidivism, addressing the over-incarceration of young Black and Brown men, combatting hate crimes, enhancing gun safety laws, and reforming our justice system.”

Attorney General Brown also announced he will seek additional funding to attract and retain attorneys, ensure attorney salaries are competitive, and to provide the necessary resources for investigations, enforcement, training, and support. 

The Office of the Attorney General provides counsel to the Governor of Maryland and all state agencies, the Maryland General Assembly, and the judicial branch. Its major functions also include consumer protection, criminal appeals, criminal investigations, and civil litigation.

Previous Article

Maryland Sports Betting: MD Sportsbook Bonus Offers Now Live

 Next Article

Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones Coming to Killarney House
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu