Another Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened earlier tonight.

On January 29, 2023, at approximately 6:10 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the area of Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The adult female pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene by EMS. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Route 665 inbound was closed for 3.5 hours as police investigated the accident.

The identity of the victim is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.

