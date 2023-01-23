January 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause Anne Arundel County Food Bank Adopts New Mission and Vision Shots Fired in Eastport Man Assaulted in Downtown Annapolis on Sunday Morning Annapolis Police Investigating Theft of Live Lobster
Local News

Anne Arundel County Food Bank Adopts New Mission and Vision

For the first time since its incorporation as a nonprofit, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank has revised its mission and vision statements to help govern decision-making over the coming years. This move comes as the organization prepares to launch its inaugural three-year strategic plan at the beginning of 2023, guiding its future activity and direction. 

Since 1989, the mission of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank has read: “To fight hunger by assuring that all those in need, especially children, have access to food and other resources.”

As part of the year-long strategic plan development process, the leadership at the Anne Arundel County Food Bank set out to refine how to share their purpose with language that better reflects the current state of their work in the community. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s board, staff, and key volunteers came together throughout the past year to consider the elements of strong mission and vision statements.

The team at Anne Arundel County Food Bank is always mindful of how they treat, think about, and share information regarding the people they serve in our community. The resulting mission and vision statements focus on updated language and terminology to read:

Mission: 

To alleviate food insecurity in Anne Arundel County by partnering across our community to obtain and distribute nourishing food to our neighbors in need.  

Vision: 

All Anne Arundel County residents are free from food insecurity through regular access to nourishing food.  

Some fundamental changes include focusing on food insecurity instead of hunger. These terms are not interchangeable. “Hunger” is a broad and imprecise term used to describe a physical and emotional condition that ranges from easily remedied to utterly all-consuming. “Food insecurity” is the condition of not having access to sufficient food, or food of adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs. Food insecurity can take many forms, from people staring at empty kitchen cabinets, skipping meals, or purchasing low-quality foods to fill their stomachs to making the heartbreaking decision between paying for medications or buying food for their families.

Another key change is using the word “neighbor” to describe best the individuals Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) serves. AACFB invites community members to join them in speaking of anyone who is food insecure in our community as your neighbor.

“Respect and dignity are central to how we deliver services and how we share the story of food insecurity in Anne Arundel County,” said Leah Paley, Chief Executive Office of the AACFB. “Going forward, these changes are in alignment with our peer institutions in the state and across the country.”

The mission and vision will guide the three overarching goals of the strategic plan, which include,

  1. strengthening its food distribution program,
  2. supporting systems-level change to reduce food insecurity, and
  3. ensuring organizational sustainability and operational excellence.

The complete three-year strategic plan will be unveiled in February 2023.

As the pandemic and high inflation challenges remain for under-resourced neighbors, the AACFB is proud to roll out its new mission and vision statements as the organization continues to adapt, grow, and strengthen its operations.

Previous Article

Shots Fired in Eastport

 Next Article

Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu