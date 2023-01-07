January 7, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Why Is It Important To Have High-Risk Credit Card Processing? Annapolis Youth Boxing Program Launching Monday Annapolis Film Society to Screen What Comes Around on January 11th Annapolis Launching New Permitting Website Next Week Local Business Spotlight: Groom My Style
Events

Annapolis Youth Boxing Program Launching Monday

The Annapolis Police Foundation, Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson will celebrate the grand opening of  “Cut Different Boxing,” a new fitness program for Annapolis city youth, with a ribbon cutting and exhibition at 5 pm. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. The public is invited to attend. 

In 2021, Mayor Buckley, Chief Jackson and Recreation and Parks Director Archie Trader began discussions on bringing a more formal boxing program to Annapolis. In early 2022, when the United States Naval Academy’s (USNA) boxing program was being relocated, a boxing ring headed for salvage was offered to the City. Annapolis Police Foundation board member Peter Grimm (USNA, 2000) facilitated the offer, transfer and setup of the ring to the City’s Rec Center.

Annapolis Recreation and Parks received the ring and spent a year brainstorming, fundraising, and strategizing on how to establish the program. The Cut Different Boxing program was launched, with Annapolis native and professional boxer Sean “Rocky” Cormier as manager. 

Buckley credits the Annapolis Police Foundation, Annapolis Police Department, US Naval Academy Athletics, and the Recreation and Parks Department for coming together to launch the program and establishing accreditation through the South Atlantic Boxing Association, a division of USA Boxing and the PAL (Police Athletic League). 

“It took us some time to get here, but I know this program will be great for Annapolis youth,” Buckley said. “Boxing requires discipline. It demonstrates how to overcome obstacles and adversity. It’s also an amazing workout and it’s fun!” 

Cut Different Boxing will include three main elements: education (students must complete all their studies before entering the ring with tutoring available), physical conditioning, and boxing. Along with Cormier, USNA Head Boxing Coach Jim McNally, USNA Boxing Instructor Adan Salguero, Annapolis Police Officers, and Midshipmen from the Navy Boxing Team will donate time and talents to teach pugilistic art skills to the students in the program with the hope that those connections between coaches and athletes will serve as mentorships and forge lifelong friendships. 

Previous Article

Annapolis Film Society to Screen What Comes Around on January 11th

 Next Article

Why Is It Important To Have High-Risk Credit Card Processing?
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu