Annapolis Town Center’s Bed Bath & Beyond is the Latest Retail Fatality

As they stave off bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that the store on Harker Place at the Annapolis Town Center will be permanently closing.

The company said that the closures are an expansion of an ongoing program to close 150 of its lowest-performing stores. In September they announced the closure of 62 stores in September, 56 in early January, and this latest round will include 87 which is significantly more than the projected 150. Third quarter sales dropped 33%, and fourth quarter sales are not yet available.

Included in that total, are five buybuy Baby stores and all of their Harmon beauty stores.

No date for the closure has been released. Other stores in Maryland that will be closed include Bel Air, Westminster, and Ocean City.

