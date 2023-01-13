Annapolis Police Searching for Suspect in Reported Stabbing

The Annapolis Police are searching for a suspect involved in a reported overnight stabbing.

On January 12, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the first block of West Street for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier in the evening.

The victim advised that he was cut with a knife on the cheek while in the area of Clay Street. The victim continued by saying that he was involved in an altercation with an unknown subject when he was assaulted.

The victim did not report serious injuries, and the suspect was not located.

