January 14, 2023
Annapolis Pediatrics To Host Free Kids’ Health And Wellness Fair

Annapolis Pediatrics announced today that they will be hosting the first annual free Kids’ Health and Wellness Fair on February 4th, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center at Truxton Park, Annapolis, MD.

The mission of this event is “Food, Exercise, Education”, encouraging wellness as a whole for our children and providing information and resources to local families.

The Health and Wellness Fair will be free to families in the community, with lunch from Mission BBQ and food boxes for the first 100 people from the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. The event will host a variety of family-fun activities for kids ages 5-13 and offer many local community resources.

Players from the Navy Football team will be in attendance leading active play with the kids, taking pictures and signing autographs.

Navy Football player, Jake Busic says, “I couldn’t be more excited to participate in this event with Annapolis Pediatrics and all of the other community groups to help encourage kids to be healthy. It is an honor to give back to families in this area and be a role model for the kids. It is so great to have the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

The Health and Wellness Fair will include many community organizations such as the Anne Arundel County Public Library who will be giving out books for kids to take home and leading a STEM activity, Makeathe bakery who will be doing healthy eating demonstrations, the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, and Chesapeake Family Life who will be leading family-fun activities, and more!

Annapolis Pediatrics’ partner and pediatrician, Dr. Margaret Turner shares her excitement to bring this free community event to life, “We are excited to host this event with Navy football players in attendance and along with our other sponsors to bring health and wellness education to our community. Healthy eating and exercise are the foundations on which long-lasting habits for wellness are built upon. We hope the kids in our community will come out and take advantage of the opportunity to come play with our hometown football team!”

The Kids’ Health and Wellness Fair is free, with no registration required. Save the date and show up to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center auxiliary gym at 273 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD 21403 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 for some family-fun, food and activities!

