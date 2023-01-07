Annapolis Launching New Permitting Website Next Week

The City of Annapolis will launch a new online permit, plan, and licensing platform to replace e-Trackit. The new system will go live on January 10, 2023. The conversion of records from the City’s old system to the new system is in progress. The new system will handle building permits, trade permits, professional licenses, rental licenses, grading permits and planned development permits.

The system allows the application process to be fully online, desktop, or mobile, including electronic plans submissions and reviews. Account setup is free. The new system integrates payments, reducing wait times because the system can track payment status in real-time (in the old system, the application and finance components were not integrated). The system also allows users to schedule inspections online and check the status at-a-glance, eliminating bottlenecks in project workflow.

“The new system allows for a more transparent process overall,” said Annapolis Planning and Zoning Director Michael La Place. “When users can see the status of permits and plans online, it lets them know the next steps. I couldn’t be more pleased to offer this improved customer service technology to those who do business with the City.”

The system allows users to create a new request, report a problem, review existing requests, and track request statistics.

Permits migrating to the new system include commercial and residential building, electrical, demolition, mechanical, plumbing, pool, sign, special events, taxicab, tree removal, backyard chickens, and more.

Plans include forest conservation, historic preservation, subdivision, variance, special exception, planned development, and more.

Licenses include business licenses (amusement, carnival, pawnbrokers, peddler, rental properties, and towing) and professional licenses (electric, gas fitter, plumber, taxi, and utility).

Google Play and Apple Store users can download the app “My Civic 311.” The platform will go live on January 10, 2023, and the link will be available on the City website: www.annapolis.gov.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

