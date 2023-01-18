Annapolis GreenScape is Scheduled for April 22

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley encourages residents of the City of Annapolis to join in the effort to beautify Maryland’s Capital City by participating in GreenScape 2023, set for Saturday, April 22.

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages individuals and organizations to plant and maintain flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. For GreenScape, the City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags, and gloves. Members of the community volunteer to make a difference in Annapolis. In 2022, more than 350 people participated in GreenScape to plant 1,640 perennials, 58 trees and shrubs, and 291 herbs and vegetables. Participants in GreenScape must pre-register to receive plants.

Two GreenScape organizational meetings will be held (both on Wednesdays): at 6 pm on Feb. 8 and March 8, 2023, at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. During the first meeting on Feb. 8, Save the Trees, a local volunteer organization working to eradicate invasive English Ivy in Truxtun Park will present on the proper way of removing and replacing the ivy with appropriate native plantings.

If you cannot attend the meeting(s) you can download the order form at www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape starting Feb. 8. Complete the form and email it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.annapolis.gov/GreenScape.

