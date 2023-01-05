January 5, 2023
Annapolis Film Society to Screen What Comes Around on January 11th

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing What Comes Around to Annapolis and Maryland Hall on Wednesday, January 11th.

Part thriller, part thoughtful domestic drama, Amy Redford’s (Robert Redord’s daughter) new film What Comes Around looks at troubles that arise between a mother and her teen daughter after the latter is seduced online by a 28-year-old man.

In this immersive thriller directed by Redford, a young love affair becomes a menacing game of cat and mouse.

Nothing and no one is as they seem….

What Comes Around (Originally titled Roost) tackles the concept of grooming and the mental trauma caused by these types of relationships. What starts as what looks like teen romance quickly becomes much more sinister, using the styles of the romance genre to subvert expectations. Through the use of lighting, shot composition, and music, Amy Redford eases the audience in, making what could be horrible feel simply romantic. It works incredibly well to set the tone for the film, and makes the sudden switch that happens later on feel more impactful and insidious.

Brendan Frye, CG Magazine

Tickets are available right now for this screening at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Meida at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, January 11th with the film beginnning at 7:00 pm.

