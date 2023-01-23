January 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Why are Calculators Essential for Your Income Tax Write-offs? Spring Grants Now Available Through Unity Gardens Annapolis Film Society to Screen The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause Anne Arundel County Food Bank Adopts New Mission and Vision
Events

Annapolis Film Society to Screen The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High

Continuing their screenings of notable films, the Annapolis Film Society and the Annapolis Film Festival will be bringing The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High to the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall on Wednesday, February 8th

When a federal judge rules that the small town of Cleveland, Mississippi must consolidate its two high schools because they are in violation of Brown vs. Board of Education, the community grapples with self-reflection and moving forward.

The Educational Divide: The Story of East Side High reveals that in America, culture and history are complicated and our past is never that far away from the present.

Covering issues of race, public education, civil rights, poverty, and more, what can America learn from this small town in Mississippi?

The history of Mississippi—whether you like it or not—is the history of America.

Tickets are available right now for this screening in the Bowen Theater at the Goldstein-Cunitz Center for Film & New Media at Maryland Hall. The doors will open at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 8th, with the film beginning at 7:00 pm.

Previous Article

Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause

 Next Article

Spring Grants Now Available Through Unity Gardens
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu