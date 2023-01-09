Annapolis Carjacking Thwarted When Driver Resists

The Annapolis Police Department is looking for two armed men who they believe are responsible for an attempted armed carjacking on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday, January 7, 2022 at approximately 3:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Drive for a reported attempted carjacking.
Officers made contact with the victim, who advised two men just attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The suspects approached the victim in a business parking lot, displayed a handgun, and demanded the victim’s vehicle.
The victim resisted and did not comply with the suspect’s demands.
Both suspects fled the area in a vehicle and were not located. The victim was not injured, and nothing was taken.