January 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 49 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Baseball Bats and Swords Fly in an Early Morning Brawl Between Roommates AACPS Superintendent to Lead Acceptance and Inclusion Forum at Severna Park High Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series How Quickly Can One Pay Taxes in Cryptocurrencies Using Cryptocurrency Tax Software Daily News Brief | January 20, 2023
Education

AACPS Superintendent to Lead Acceptance and Inclusion Forum at Severna Park High

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell will lead a community conversation on acceptance and inclusion in Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the broader community next week.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 pm on Monday, January 23, at Severna Park High School. Dr. Bedell will address the audience briefly and, similar to the format of the superintendent’s Listening and Learning Tour, participants will then break into small groups to provide input on three questions:

  • What is the public perception of acceptance and inclusion in Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the greater Anne Arundel County community?
  • What is your individual perception of acceptance and inclusion in Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the greater Anne Arundel County community?
  • What can be done to repair the deficits that exist?

The forum follows a well-publicized incident involving Severna Park High School students last week. A video of a student bullying and threatening a classmate with special needs was airdropped to students in the school and subsequently circulated on social media. Dr. Bedell stressed that the forum will address topics far beyond any single school, and all are welcome to attend.

“Acceptance and inclusion are things that we must embrace in this school district,” Dr. Bedell said. “We are a school district that is becoming more and more diverse by the day. We want to have conversations with communities impacted and talk about how we begin to change the perception because the perception is the reality. But we also must be clear that this is not about one incident or one school because we have incidents like this around the county. This is about a school district and this county as a whole because we as a school district cannot do this work alone.”

As has been the case with the Listening and Learning Tour sessions, there will not be an opportunity for public comment at the forum. Input from facilitated small-group discussions will be recorded, and that input will be utilized in discussions about future initiatives and posted online publicly.

Previous Article

Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2023 Winter Lecture Series

 Next Article

Baseball Bats and Swords Fly in an Early Morning Brawl Between Roommates
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu