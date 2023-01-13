AACPS Conducting 8th Annual International Parent and Community Leadership Academy

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of School and Family Partnerships is looking for candidates for its eighth International Parent and Community Leadership Academy (IPCLA), which begins February 28, 2023.

The six-week academy aims to improve communication between the school system and international families and diversify the pool of leaders in schools and the community who can better support the academic achievement of international students and English Language Learners. Meetings will be held during the day at various Anne Arundel County Public Schools locations. Transportation can be provided if needed.

Candidates must be born outside of the United States and/or speak a language other than English at home.

Participants will identify and discuss challenges facing international students and their families, better understand AACPS programs and initiatives, and explore ways they can become leaders in their communities. Participation is free and sessions will be held from February 28 through April 12. Participants receive diplomas and will be recognized by the Board of Education at the end of the IPCLA sessions.

More information, including an application form (available in multiple languages), can be obtained at www.aacps.org/ipcla or by contacting Frances Cruz at 410-353-4169 or [email protected].

