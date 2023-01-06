January 6, 2023
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Events

A Few Moments With Oliver Wood

Oliver Wood took advantage of the pandemic to write and produce a solo album, and he’s bringing it to Rams Head On Stage on Friday, January 13th.

We hopped on the phone with Oliver to catch up and see what he’s been up to this year and what to expect when this rare show comes to Rams Head On Stage, as it is sandwiched in between the holidays and a tour with The Wood Brothers starting at the end of the month.

We find out who he’d love to perform with and what one song will convince someone to hear his show.

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

