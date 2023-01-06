A Few Moments With Oliver Wood

Oliver Wood took advantage of the pandemic to write and produce a solo album, and he’s bringing it to Rams Head On Stage on Friday, January 13th.

We hopped on the phone with Oliver to catch up and see what he’s been up to this year and what to expect when this rare show comes to Rams Head On Stage, as it is sandwiched in between the holidays and a tour with The Wood Brothers starting at the end of the month.

We find out who he’d love to perform with and what one song will convince someone to hear his show.

Have a listen!

