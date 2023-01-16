January 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 52 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
BWI’s Ricky Smith Elected to ACI-NA Board Police Searching for Armed Home Invasion Suspect Owings Mills Man Killed in Early Morning Crofton Crash Three Shots Fired At Severna Park Home Passing Car Threatens Children With Kidnapping in Riva
Events

Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt’s SCHOOL LUNCH at Chesapeake Arts Center!

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will exhibit the installation of New York artist Lisa Weinblatt’s SCHOOL LUNCH series in its Hal Gomer Gallery through February 15, 2023. The public is invited to a free reception on January 21 at 5 pm featuring complimentary wine, beer, and light snacks, followed at 6 pm by an artist talk and film presentation about the inspiration for her work and artistic process.  

The exhibition, which opened at CAC on December 19, provides visitors with a unique opportunity to see Weinblatt’s large, expertly crafted, and incredibly important series of paintings. The exhibition is a visual essay depicting contemporary issues of student life in today’s environment during the shared experience of school lunch. Weinblatt developed this series from direct observation, drawn in the moment, in person. “My goal is  to create humanistic awareness in a framework that is universally recognized. SCHOOL LUNCH underlines perceptions which affirm cultural identity, bring together ideas espousing contemporary social, gender, and political concerns while encouraging a belief  in the quality of human spirit.”  SCHOOL LUNCH has been exhibited in more than 40 galleries and venues ranging from New York and California to Pennsylvania and Connecticut.   

A native New Yorker, Weinblatt received her M.F.A. at the School of Visual Arts (SVA), NYC;  her B.A., Magna Cum Laude, Art Department Honors, at Queens College/CUNY; and studied painting with noted Pop artist, Robert Stanley at SVA. She has been awarded six national Artist-In-Residence Scholarships, has been the recipient a NYC Public Arts Grants through the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and received a New York City Artist Corp Grant in September 2021. Weinblatt has been the recipient of National Endowment for the Humanities Grants for exhibitions.

CAC is located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD, 21225.  The galleries are open M-Th, 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, 10 am to 1 pm.  Opened to the public in January 2001, CAC is a multidisciplinary  arts center devoted to building community through creativity in our region. CAC’s mission is to cultivate and deliver innovative arts and education programs that inspire joy, creativity, and collaboration within our community. With over 35,000 visits annually  through performances, art classes, exhibits, and community events, CAC’s programming  enriches and enhances the lives of diverse audiences from Anne Arundel County and the  surrounding region. CAC offers affordable and free arts programs to people of all ages and  income levels, including arts education classes and workshops for at-risk youth in the  greater Brooklyn Park region.  

For more information, go to www.chesapeakearts.org or call 410-636-6597.  

Previous Article

Woman, Dog, Shot in Brooklyn Park Parking Lot

 Next Article

Passing Car Threatens Children With Kidnapping in Riva
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu