Lisa DeLoria Weinblatt’s SCHOOL LUNCH at Chesapeake Arts Center!

Chesapeake Arts Center (CAC) will exhibit the installation of New York artist Lisa Weinblatt’s SCHOOL LUNCH series in its Hal Gomer Gallery through February 15, 2023. The public is invited to a free reception on January 21 at 5 pm featuring complimentary wine, beer, and light snacks, followed at 6 pm by an artist talk and film presentation about the inspiration for her work and artistic process.

The exhibition, which opened at CAC on December 19, provides visitors with a unique opportunity to see Weinblatt’s large, expertly crafted, and incredibly important series of paintings. The exhibition is a visual essay depicting contemporary issues of student life in today’s environment during the shared experience of school lunch. Weinblatt developed this series from direct observation, drawn in the moment, in person. “My goal is to create humanistic awareness in a framework that is universally recognized. SCHOOL LUNCH underlines perceptions which affirm cultural identity, bring together ideas espousing contemporary social, gender, and political concerns while encouraging a belief in the quality of human spirit.” SCHOOL LUNCH has been exhibited in more than 40 galleries and venues ranging from New York and California to Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

A native New Yorker, Weinblatt received her M.F.A. at the School of Visual Arts (SVA), NYC; her B.A., Magna Cum Laude, Art Department Honors, at Queens College/CUNY; and studied painting with noted Pop artist, Robert Stanley at SVA. She has been awarded six national Artist-In-Residence Scholarships, has been the recipient a NYC Public Arts Grants through the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and received a New York City Artist Corp Grant in September 2021. Weinblatt has been the recipient of National Endowment for the Humanities Grants for exhibitions.

CAC is located at 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD, 21225. The galleries are open M-Th, 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday, 10 am to 1 pm. Opened to the public in January 2001, CAC is a multidisciplinary arts center devoted to building community through creativity in our region. CAC’s mission is to cultivate and deliver innovative arts and education programs that inspire joy, creativity, and collaboration within our community. With over 35,000 visits annually through performances, art classes, exhibits, and community events, CAC’s programming enriches and enhances the lives of diverse audiences from Anne Arundel County and the surrounding region. CAC offers affordable and free arts programs to people of all ages and income levels, including arts education classes and workshops for at-risk youth in the greater Brooklyn Park region.

For more information, go to www.chesapeakearts.org or call 410-636-6597.

