2023 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Award Winners Announced

Yeraldy Tejada Hernandez of Waugh Chapel Elementary School, Maizy Barbour of Windsor Farm Elementary School, Kate Rimel of Magothy River Middle School, Ming Miller of South River High School are the 2023 recipients of the annual Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Awards. The video announcement of the winners was made today on the school system’s social media sites in celebration of Mo Gaba Day throughout Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

In addition, Connor Barton-Mullan of Monarch Academy Glen Burnie was recognized as the 2023 Mo Gaba Legacy Award Winner.

The winners will be formally recognized and receive their awards at the Board of Education’s next meeting on February 1, 2023. Their schools will receive a banner and $500 in the winner’s name to be used for a school initiative that promotes kindness and positivity. The Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools generously sponsors the monetary award.

Mosilla Kingsley “ Mo” Gaba was a student in AACPS whose health challenges never defeated his intellectual brilliance, positive attitude, fun-loving spirit, or ability to make others smile and marvel at his resilience. In honor of this courageous student who physically left us too soon, the Mo Gaba Power of Positivity and Perseverance Award seeks to uphold Mo’s legacy by recognizing students who embody those characteristics.

More than 40 students were nominated by their schools for demonstrating exceptional capabilities to overcome obstacles and showing kindness and a positive attitude to change the lives of others.

2023 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Nominees

Tochi Anyanwu, Arundel High School

José Vega Fernandez, Arundel Middle School

Aniya Martin, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Lauren Lehnert, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Gabriel-Marcellino Faller-McGlone, Crofton Middle School

Josiah Watts, Ferndale Early Education Center

Harper Hasson, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

April Baumgardner, Freetown Elementary School

Ramiro Arevalo, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Leslie Nuñez-Mendoza, Glen Burnie High School

Kevin McKinney, Lindale Middle School

Sabria Jackson, MacArthur Middle School

Khari Aaliyah-Amil Mouzon, Marley Elementary School

Charli Adkins, Marley Middle School

Christian Amos, Monarch Academy

Paul Silver, Monarch Academy

AniJ Fluker-Tucker, Old Mill High School

Lola Hott, Manor View Elementary School

Elizabeth Leal, Old Mill Middle School South

Zayonah Reese, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Daniel Haase-Lyons, Severna Park Middle School

Kyle Vican, Severna Park Middle School

Jeremy Beeson, Southern High School

Salvatore Venizelos, Waugh Chapel Elementary School

2023 Mo Gaba Positivity and Perseverance Legacy Nominees

Brooklyn Foster, Arundel High School

Quinn McCauley, Arundel Middle School

Adielle Roman Rosario, Chesapeake Bay Middle School

Ruby Holton, Davidsonville Elementary School

Connor Cooper, Ferndale Early Education Center

Brandon Davis, George T. Cromwell Elementary School

Axel Matuz-Encarnacíon, Marley Elementary School

Aisha Yusuff, Monarch Global Academy

Mason Schaeffer-Sisk, Odenton Elementary School

Alaya Parker, Old Mill High School

Nicollas Menezes Pereira, Old Mill Middle School South

Emily Smith, Pasadena Elementary School

Riley Buck, Severna Park Middle School

Lilly Leonard, Southern High School

Luca Madrid, Windsor Farm Elementary School

