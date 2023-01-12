$200,000 for CASA in Chick-fil-A’s True Inspiration Awards

The results are in, and Anne Arundel County CASA has been named a 2023 Chick-fil-A #trueinspirationawards grant recipient!

The organization that advocates for abused and neglected children has received $200,000 to further its work in the Anne Arundel County community!

The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on Chilck-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and community service. To be selected, a nonprofit must work to address a key issue that aligns with Chick-fil-A’s corporate social responsibility priorities: Caring for People, Caring for Others through Food, Caring for Our Communities, and Caring for our Planet.

With this grant, CASA can further continue the work they do, supporting our volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in foster care in our county.

Brian Smith, owner of Chick-fil-A in Crofton and Waugh Chapel, nominated CASA and sponsored the application.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

