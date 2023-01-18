January 23, 2023
Annapolis, US 44 F
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Local News

18-Year-Old Shot To Death in Annapolis’ Woodside Gardens Community

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the first homicide of 2023.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a reported shooting.

The 18-year-old male victim was located outside a building suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. The victim died from his injuries at the scene. 

This is the first homicide in the City of Annapolis for 2023.

This is an active and fluid investigation, and anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Chesapeake Conservancy Pulls Plug on Controversial Quiet Waters Project

Daily News Brief | January 23, 2023
