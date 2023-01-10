10 Resolutions from MDOT’s MVA

As the year 2022 ends and Marylanders look ahead to a fresh start in 2023, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) has 10 resolutions to help Marylanders travel safely and well prepared into the New Year:

A myMVA account with MDOT MVA allows customers to access their driver and vehicle information in real time. Customers also can learn their REAL ID status, view copies of any correspondence MDOT MVA has sent to them, check vehicle emissions inspection program deadlines and complete more than 60 transactions online. With that many transactions now online, chances are you can complete your transaction without stepping into a branch office. To sign up for a myMVA account, click here.

2. Make an Appointment to Be Seen in 10 Minutes or Less

Gone are the days when you brought a book or your lunch to wait for your MDOT MVA services. Since modernizing its systems in late 2021, the MDOT MVA is serving Marylanders quicker than ever before. As 2022 closes, more than 71% of customers are seen within 15 minutes of their appointment time, with the average statewide wait time for this fiscal year is just a little more than 10 minutes. Yes, you read that right. But the agency isn’t stopping there. In 2023, MDOT MVA is looking to continue to reduce wait times even more. Next time to visit an MVA branch, you can leave your phone charger at home!

3. Be The Driver…Who Saves Lives

The MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office Be the Driver campaign targets common causes of crashes on state roadways. The campaign depicts common situations that drivers, riders and pedestrians often face and reminds all road users of the personal responsibilities we have to ensure everyone gets to their destinations safely. The messages include: Be the Sober Driver, Be the Make a Plan Driver, Be the Buckled Up Driver, Be the Focused Driver and Be the Slow Down Driver.

4. Check For Vehicle Recalls

Keep your vehicle prepared and in good working order by correcting potential issues before they surface. Open recalls can easily be checked with your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and are free to repair at an authorized dealer. MDOT MVA sends recall notifications with bi-annual vehicle registrations, but customers can also check here.

5. Move Over for ALL Vehicles

In 2022, Maryland’s Move Over Law expanded to require all motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching ANY stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs. The expanded law is in place to protect any motorist that may encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes.

6. Say ‘Crash,’ NOT ‘Accident’

A small word change can have a big community impact. Many of the contributing causes of traffic crashes in Maryland are preventable. For example, drivers don’t accidentally pick up their phone and text while driving, or accidentally go 20 or 30 miles per hour over the speed limit. It’s not an accident, but rather a choice to drive unbuckled, or drink and drive. This year, join MDOT MVA in eliminating car crashes and saving lives.

7. Ensure Your Vehicle is Road Ready

Drivers should make sure their vehicle is in good working order before getting behind the wheel. Make sure you have properly inflated tires, windshield washer fluid, belts and hoses that are in good condition, a filled radiator, a good spare tire, enough fuel and an engine with no known malfunctions. Motorists are encouraged to have an emergency kit in their vehicle including reflective triangles, a flashing warning light, flashlight, jumper cables, temporary flat tire repair, a blanket, water and a reflective vest.

8. Understand Roadside Safety

Multiple state agencies have joined together to provide guidance to motorists to keep them and others safe in the event of an emergency incident or minor vehicle crash while traveling. The most important reminder is the need to use caution and common sense – because every incident is unique. To be ready for the unexpected, motorists and passengers are encouraged to prepare their vehicle in advance to avoid and minimize emergencies, assess the situation when a roadside emergency occurs, use good judgment in deciding how to respond, and stay vigilant for other vehicles, because roadside emergencies are fluid situations that can change in an instant.

9. Find the Right Seat for Young Passengers

Keeping a child safe in a vehicle is one of the most important things a parent or caregiver can do, and proper car seat and booster use is one of the easiest ways to do that. Maryland requires a child under age 2 to be secured in a rear-facing child safety seat that complies with federal regulations until the child reaches the manufacturer’s height or weight limit for the child safety seat. More importantly, it’s also the safest option for our littlest passengers.

10. Be the Share the Road Driver

Roadways should be safe for everyone. Pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists don’t have the same protections as those inside a vehicle, so it’s important we all do our part to share the road. Drivers are reminded to stop for pedestrians and remain vigilant in high pedestrian traffic areas, especially with less daylight hours. Don’t forget to look twice for motorcyclists and allow 3 feet when passing a bicyclist.

The MDOT MVA wishes Marylanders and all travelers a safe and happy 2023. For more tips and resources for staying safe on Maryland roads, or to learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office, visit ZeroDeathsMD.gov or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

