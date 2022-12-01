Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Women Critically Injured in Odenton House Fire

| December 01, 2022, 04:27 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an Odenton house fire that sent one women to a burn center with critical injuries.

At 2:30 am on Deember 1, 2022,  the Anne Arundel County 911 center received several calls advising a fire in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in Odenton. Once on location, fire crews observed an end of the row townhome heavily involved in fire.

Residents of the townhome were in the front entryway with an unconscious 67-year-old female; fire crews assisted the residents with the rescue of the female. Paramedics quickly treated the victim and transported her to Bayview Hospital with critical injuries.

A second alarm was dispatched. The fire had extended into the attached townhome causing extensive damage to the adjoining townhome.

Three units were damaged, and residents had to be displaced. Heavy winds at the time of the fire were a factor in the spread, however firefighters were able to get control of the fire in under an hour. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under Investigation by AACoFD, Fire Investigation Unit. County building inspectors are assessing the townhome for extensive structural damage, and the area around the home is cordoned off for safety.

