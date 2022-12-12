Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Woman Stabbed During Mid-Day Home Invasion in Annapolis

| December 12, 2022, 09:19 AM

A woman was taken to a trauma center with a stab wound to her head sustained during a home invasion on Sunday.

On Sunday, December 11, 2022,  just before noon, Annapolis Police officers responded to the unit block of Hicks Avenue for a robbery that had just occurred.

Investigation revealed that the suspect entered the home and demanded money from the victim.

During a struggle between the two, the suspect stabbed the victim in the forehead with a knife, causing a laceration.

The suspect then fled with the victim’s Michael Kors purse containing currency and a bank card.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.

