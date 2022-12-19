December 19, 2022
Woman Points Gun at Man and Daughter in Road Rage Incident

A man and his daughter had a gun pointed at them in a road rage incident over the weekend near the Arundel Mills Mall.

On December 17, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a first-degree assault in the 7400 block of New Ridge Road in Hanover.

The victim informed officers that he and the suspect were both stopped at a red light at Arundel Mills Boulevard and MD Rt 100 when the suspect retrieved a black handgun from the center console of her vehicle, and waved it up and down, before pointing it at him and his juvenile daughter, who was seated in the front seat.

The victim left the scene and the suspect continued southbound on Arundel Mills Boulevard. The victim indicated that this occurred following a road rage incident.  The suspect is described as a Black female, 50-60 years of age, medium build, “graying” hair, eyeglasses, and dark clothing. Last seen operating a white 2022 Audi Q5 SUV.

Police are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

