Why Is Your Cable Bill So Expensive?

Despite Netflix and other streaming services changing the entertainment world by providing on-demand services, cable TV is still alive and strong. Approximately 450 cable companies in the US deliver TV channels and HDR services to hundreds of American households. Despite their ongoing popularity, the prices of cable TV services are skyrocketing for many consumers. Even though some providers like Comcast are providing cable packages at economical rates (dial the Comcast phone number for more information), many others seem to be going way overboard.

Read on to find out what your cable bill comprises and what you can do about it.

Breakdown of Cable Charges

We have narrowed down some of the charges you receive on your monthly cable bill, and that will help you to understand where your money goes;

Set-Top Box fee

In case you don’t know, set-top boxes differ from cable boxes. A cable box is a device that converts digital signals to analog, as in unscrambles TV signals. But the set-top box is the one that enables your TV to receive and decode the TV broadcasts.

You are charged for this as well on your monthly bill. If you have more than one cable box in your household, then their monthly rental fees apply accordingly.

DVR fees

If you don’t already have TiVo or another DVR, you might subscribe to a DVR service with the cable service provider.

Maintenance Fee

You are also charged a small maintenance fee monthly that can be considered as insurance against the chance that you might need help regarding cable issues.

Broadcast and Regional Sports fees

These charges work because the broadcasting and sports companies charge cable companies to provide these channels to the masses. As a result, cable companies charge customers for such facilities.

These are just some of the charges shown on your cable bills. They are too much, but they do serve a purpose, as already explained.

What Can Your Do If Cable Bill is Too High?

You might be wondering if there is a workaround for expensive cable bills, we have got some tips for you below;

Go For Streaming Services Like Netflix, Hulu, Etc.

Ditch the cable TV service and move to stream with good internet speeds. Streaming services have libraries full of movies and TV shows, and they also seem like a cheaper option. If you subscribe to Comcast internet, you get a free Comcast streaming box through which you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows. Netflix’s basic plan is priced at $6.99/month with ads, Hulu at just $7.99/mo., and Amazon Prime Video at $14.99/mo. Sling TV charges $40/month if you go for TV streaming services to have various TV channels on your screen.

In our opinion, streaming services seem much better and more reasonable than cable TV. If you are sticking to TV service, then are other things you can try.

Let go of Premium Channels

There might be a lot of channels you have signed up for, but unsubscribing from most of them will save you $20 every month. You could also let go of Showtime to save another $5 off your monthly bill.

Do You Need Extra Cable Boxes?

You must have installed a couple of or more cable boxes around your home. But the thing is, you are paying for each of them. Do you need to be watching TV in your bedroom? You could save a few bucks if you don’t install extra cable boxes around your home.

Buy Your Own Cable Box

Most service providers allow you to pick out your own third-party cable box as long as they are compatible with their TV services. Instead of renting a cable box, buy your own. Those are expensive, but they will save you from spending $5-$10 monthly on the cable box. What’s more, you will be able to make up for the price of the cable box by saving the rental price.

Bundle Cable and Internet

Did you know? With some service providers, you can save up to $1000 over two years by bundling the internet and cable service!

Make sure not to go for bundling services that you don’t even need i.e., premium packages with too many TV channels that you don’t even watch or fast internet speed that is too much for a single household.

Negotiate with Customer Service

This is a typical behavior that most people aren’t aware of. Do not be afraid of negotiating the price of TV service with your service provider. Maybe they will provide you with a better TV deal and good discounts.

Final Thoughts

Cable TV service doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, despite their skyrocketing prices. The only way to deal with an expensive cable bill is to find a way around it, as some have already been mentioned, or move to other entertainment services such as Netflix, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and the like.

