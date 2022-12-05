Everything You Need to Know About Maryland Sports Betting

Back in Nov. 2020, Maryland voters approved a measure that legalized retail and online sports betting. However, it took about a year for both types of sportsbooks to launch. Retail sportsbooks launched in Dec. 2021, and mobile sportsbooks went live on Nov. 23, 2022. Maryland sports betting took a long time to get online, but it’s finally here. Here’s what Marylanders need to know about this new industry.

Maryland Sports Betting Soft Launches

On Nov. 21, mobile sportsbook apps went through soft launches. From 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Marylanders could bet on approved sportsbooks. This was a unique approach to operational testing. Every state tests licensed sportsbooks to ensure that the books can accept funds and follow through on payouts. But Maryland is the first state to try an eight-hour trial period.

From 10:00 PM Monday until 9:00 AM Wednesday, Maryland bettors could deposit funds and withdraw winnings. However, bettors could not place wagers until the full launch on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9:00 AM Maryland’s mobile sportsbooks completed their full launches. Maryland bettors now have full access to the state’s mobile sportsbooks. Bettors can place wagers on all the betting lines that the state’s sportsbooks offer.

Maryland Sports Betting: Bonus Offers Are Now Available

New bettors in Maryland can claim bonus offers from some of the top operators in the industry. As much as sports fans can expect additional new apps to launch in the coming weeks and months, here are the best offers available now.

Maryland Responsible Gambling Measures

In FY 2021, Maryland spent about $4.1 million on responsible gambling services and programs. Maryland gets its responsible gambling funds from slots and table game winnings. It’s a flawed funding model. Tying responsible gambling funds to casino gambling is lucrative as long as casino gambling expands. However, online sports betting may force Maryland to revisit its responsible gambling funding scheme.

Despite these possible funding flaws, only seven states spend more per capita than Maryland on responsible gambling programs. In 2012, Maryland funded the Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling (MCEPG). This program oversees public awareness and community outreach. It also runs counselor cross-training so that mental health counselors can learn to treat gambling disorders.

(Treating addiction alone requires specialized training. Mental health patients tend to be honest about their struggles. In contrast, lying about their conditions is a symptom of an addict’s disease. It’s a different patient-provider dynamic than someone coming in for depression or an anxiety disorder.)

What stands out is MCEPG’s research. One of its recent research initiatives was a metastudy that found “a significant positive association” between childhood abuse and gambling problems later in life. Identifying new risk factors can improve the ability of social workers to identify gambling problems in the communities they work in. Each new research finding could morph into improved pipelines from various initiatives to problem gambling treatment.

While online gambling may force Maryland to revisit responsible gambling funding options, Maryland has funded important and impactful responsible gambling programs.

Betting Online vs. Betting In-Person

Whether Marylanders place their sports bets online or in person, fundamental rules are the same. The same types of bets are offered, and the odds are the same. But the experience of betting is different at retail and online sportsbooks.

In Maryland, retail sportsbooks are either inside casinos, off-track locations, or stadiums. These retail locations either allow bettors to bet at counters or self-serve kiosks. They also offer ways to watch the games. Walls of televisions and nearby bars are common features of retail sportsbooks.

Online sportsbooks can be accessed from anywhere that bettors have internet. That also means that poor cellular or Wi-Fi service in a stadium can keep bettors from placing timely live bets on their phones. But it also means that bettors can wager on games from home rather than fighting traffic to get a parking spot at a casino, stadium, or track.

What’s Next After the Maryland Sports Betting Launch?

Now that Maryland has launched online and retail sports betting, the question of whether online casinos will be on a future ballot will eventually come up. While online casinos generate more tax revenue than online sportsbooks, online casinos also offer some of the most addictive games on bettors’ smartphones. It’s a tradeoff that regulators will have to take seriously if the issue gains traction.

In the meantime, online sports betting is Maryland’s opportunity to show that it can expand gambling while maintaining a robust responsible gambling response. Maryland has entered a new era of online gambling. Hopefully, it rises to the occasion.

