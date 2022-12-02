What Is Points Betting and How Can Maryland Bettors Join the Fun?

Legal sports betting has arrived in Maryland and one of the sportsbooks already taking wagers is PointsBet.

All-in-all, PointsBet is about what you’d expect from Maryland sports betting. It has one exciting feature, though, that isn’t offered by other betting platforms: points betting.

So, what is points betting? Let’s dive into how it works so you can decide if PointsBet Maryland — and points betting — are right for you.

PointsBet Maryland Bonus: Get Up to $2,000 in Second Chance Bets

When you sign up as a new user of PointsBet Maryland, you’ll be treated to two free bets up to a total of $2,000. The first is a second chance bet (up to $500) for a regular fixed odds wager.

The second free bet is a points betting wager up to $1,500. It’s a very large bonus offer but it requires a basic understanding of points betting.

Lucky for you, we break down how points betting works right here.

Click here to get $2,000 in Second Chance Bets with promo code BESTOFFER

How Does Points Betting Work?

Points betting usually involves betting on a point spread or total of a particular game. You can pick either side of the spread or the Over/Under for a totals bet. However, in points betting, the final result has a much bigger impact on your potential payout than it would in a normal fixed odds play.

If you win your bet, the degree to which you are correct will be the deciding factor for how large of a payout you shall receive. The more “right” you are will lead to a bigger payout. However, the opposite is also true. If you lose, you could lose a larger multiple of your initial wager.

In simpler terms, the more “correct” you are, the more you can win. The more “wrong” you are, the more you can lose. Points betting is a high-risk, high-reward type of play.

To make this ultra-clear, let’s look at an example.

Points Betting in Action

The first thing to keep in mind with points betting is the lines will differ for fixed odds bets. We’ll use the Broncos vs. Ravens matchup to help illustrate this and dive deeper into how points betting works.

The Total (Over/Under) for the Broncos-Ravens matchup is set at 38.5 points, while the point spread is 8.5 (Ravens -8.5, Broncos +8.5).

The points betting lines are as follows:

Total: Under 38, Over 40

Under 38, Over 40 Ravens: -9.5

-9.5 Broncos: +7.5

There are other available lines, such as Broncos or Ravens game points, the time of the first touchdown, and more. For the sake of explaining points betting, we’ll stick to the totals example. Just bear in mind that the idea is the same no matter which market you choose.

Ravens vs. Broncos Points Betting: Over 40 Points

Let’s say you think the Ravens and Broncos will combine for more than 40 points. You would select that market and enter your desired wager amount. For this example, we’ll say it’s $10. You should typically bet lower than your usual wager amount because you risk losing multiple times your bet.

After you enter the dollar value of your bet, you can move the “Stop Loss Adjuster” to fall somewhere between 10x and 40x your bet. This is to ensure you won’t lose too much if your pick is incorrect. For example, if you set the Stop Loss Adjuster at 40x on our $10 bet, your maximum win is $400, but so is your maximum loss. If you move it to 20x, your max win or loss is $200.

PointsBet will withhold a multiple of your bet. In other words, a $10 bet with a 20x Stop Loss Adjuster will result in PointsBet holding $200, rather than just the $10 bet.

Points Betting: More Risk, More Reward

But how do the payouts and losses actually work? Remember above, how we mentioned the degree to which you are correct or incorrect determines how much you win or lose? If the Ravens and Broncos combine for more than 40 points, the number by which they exceed that total will be your multiplier. So, a final score of 22-23 would be a total of 45, and you would win 5x your bet. This is because they beat the line by 5 points.

However, if the final score was 20-10, you would lose 10x your bet because they only combined for 30 points. That’s where the high risk and reward come into play.

Should You Try Points Betting?

This is a complicated question. Generally, we don’t recommend making points betting your only sports betting choice. Instead, it’s better served as a once-in-a-while thing, due to its high volatility.

However, when you claim the PointsBet welcome bonus with our code BESTOFFER, you’ll receive a single second chance points betting wager up to $1,500. If you’re interested in giving it a try, that’s a perfect opportunity to test it out and earn some free bets if you lose.

Start Points Betting today! Click to claim $2,000 in Second Chance Bets at PointsBet Maryland

