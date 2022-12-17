Maryland sports betting is officially live and many sportsbooks are available for bettors in the Old Line state. If you’re in Maryland, that means you’ve got options. Which sportsbook will you use? Which bonuses will you claim? Does one sportsbook have the best odds?

Today, we’ll cover another common inquiry: what are the best (and worst) deposit methods to use at Maryland sportsbooks?

When you join a Maryland sports betting app, you’ll notice a plethora of deposit methods available to you. At first glance, they may all appear equally viable. In truth, some methods work better than others, while a few arrive with an element of risk attached.

Best Deposit Methods at Maryland Sportsbooks

There are a few deposit methods we recommend for Maryland sports bettors.

PayPal

PayPal is a favorite deposit method among sports bettors in many legal markets. The reasons are simple: it’s fast, easy, and secure.

PayPal has long been a stalwart in the online payments world for those very reasons. You can connect pretty much any method to your PayPal, then use it to fund your sports betting account. This means you can use PayPal as a bridge between your credit or debit card (a key advantage, as we’ll cover later) or your bank account.

Further, sports betting payments made via PayPal usually hit your account within seconds. It’s a top-tier method for funding or withdrawing from your account.

Venmo

Venmo is a PayPal service, but in the MD sports betting world, it’s lagged behind its predecessor. Now, it’s making its way into sportsbooks as a favored way to pay. Venmo took the world by storm as an easy way to split the check after brunches or nights out with friends. Now, you can easily connect your Venmo account to a Maryland sportsbook and make payments that way.

It’s great for all the same reasons PayPal works well.

ACH/eCheck

If you don’t have PayPal or Venmo, ACH eChecks can be an excellent alternative. The method essentially writes a virtual check to the provider you select, which would be a sportsbook such as DraftKings MD or BetMGM Maryland.

Like the other methods above, ACH eChecks are fast and reliable. They can also be used to withdraw money from a sports betting account. Deposits take seconds, but withdrawals via this method can take a few days.

Sportsbook Deposit Methods To Avoid

It’s hard to go wrong when you’re choosing a deposit option for Maryland sportsbook sites. However, there is one method we recommend staying away from. It’s best to avoid using credit and debit cards.

On the surface, you might think credit/debit is a great, easy method for funding a sportsbook account. In reality, they’re finicky and can lead to problems when you try to deposit.

First and foremost, using a debit card can result in a failed transaction, as banks often flag gambling-related charges as potentially fraudulent. This means you could see your funding attempt fail, or worse, the issuing bank could put a hold on your card.

Credit cards have similar issues. Creditors might slap a hold on your card if they flag the charge. The bigger risk with credit cards, in particular, is interest. Creditors often treat sports betting deposits as cash advances and thus come with high-interest fees. If you deposit $100 and get hit with interest, you could pay upwards of $120.

The easy workaround here is to use PayPal, which allows you to connect a credit or debit card but prevents a lot of the transaction failure risks that arrive with a direct credit or debit deposit.

