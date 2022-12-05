Watermark Partners with We Care & Friends For Queen of all Fund Drives

Since 2011, Watermark has hosted a dockside fundraiser aboard Harbor Queen during Eastport Yacht Club’s Lights Parade. Watermark is excited to continue this beloved tradition in 2022 with We Care and Friends as the beneficiary. This incredible organization “is dedicated to supporting the building blocks to create strong families and communities in areas affected by drugs, poverty, and crime in Maryland.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to partner with We Care and Friends for this year’s Queen of All Fund Drives. They do phenomenal work to help our community,” said Jake Iversen, President of Watermark. “The Lights Parade is an Annapolis tradition, and we hope to see a big turnout to enjoy the festivities and support this wonderful organization.”

“We’re happy for the opportunity to partner with Watermark, said Shelton Willett, CEO of We Care and Friends. “This time of year, there are people in our community having hard times, and we’re focused on helping them. We’re focusing especially on community outreach, women’s empowerment, and seniors.”

Join Watermark and We Care and Friends on Saturday, December 10th, from 5:30 pm-8:00 pm aboard the Harbor Queen, all decked out for the holidays. Enjoy festive music, a beverage from the cash bar, and a front-row seat at the Lights Parade. In lieu of a ticket, We Care and Friends will be collecting monetary donations as well as toys, linens, bedding, blankets, toiletries, clothing, and non-perishable food items. “We’re having a winter coat drive because it’s getting pretty cold out there for our homeless neighbors,” Willett said.

