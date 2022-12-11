Online sports betting is officially live in Maryland, and sportsbooks like Caesars are offering lucrative welcome bonuses to new bettors.

New users who sign up for Caesars Maryland Sportsbook can claim a great welcome offer for up to $1,500 on Caesars or $100 in free bets. Caesars is one of the best online sportsbooks available in any market, and signing up for the Maryland wagering site is a great way to kickstart your betting experience.

You can apply the bonus to the upcoming Sunday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers. Use our exclusive code SHARPBETPICS for up to $1,500 on Caesars.

Caesars Maryland Promo Code Details

The Caesars Maryland bonus code (use SHARPBETPICS when you sign up) actually gives you one of two promotions, depending on how you use it. Your options are:

Bet $20 to $100: Get $100 in free bets Bet $100.01 or more: Get up to $1,500 on Caesars

The first part is fairly simple. If your first bet is between $20 and $100, you’ll get $100 in free bets, even if you lose.

The second part is a bit more complex. If you bet more than $100, the bonus becomes a second-chance bet. If your initial wager above $100 loses, you’ll be refunded in the form of free bets. A win on your first wager means you get the winnings as normal, and the bonus expires.

How To Claim This Caesars Maryland Promo Code Offer

To claim your bonus from Caesars Maryland, follow these steps:

Head to Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Select Maryland as your state and start the signup process. Provide the requested information by following the prompts. When a field for promo code pops up, input “SHARPTBETPICS“ Make a deposit; remember you’ll have to bet at least $20 to get in on the bonus. Place your first bet, using the information above to decide whether you want to wager $20 to $100 or more and trigger the corresponding bonus.

Customer service reps can help you if you have any trouble as you’re signing up.

Betting On Dolphins Vs. Chargers at Caesars MD

Ready for Sunday Night Football? You might want to use your Caesars promo code SHARPBETPICS to bet on Sunday evening’s bout between the Dolphins and Chargers. Sunday Night Football is an excellent betting opportunity for new Maryland bettors. The NFL is in full swing, and teams are in the playoff hunt, seeking a coveted slot in the postseason.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Total Bet: Over 51.5

The Dolphins lost last week, their first defeat in five games. They’re 8-4, putting them second in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills. But it’s a tight division, with the Jets trailing at 7-5 and the Patriots bringing up the rear at 6-6. Tua Tagovailoa has been a consistent pass threat for Miami, nabbing two passing touchdowns in last week’s loss to a strong 49ers defense.

The Chargers are coming off a seven-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but quarterback Justin Herbert still logged an impressive 335 passing yards. The LA Chargers remain on the playoff bubble, and a win this Sunday Night would bring them one step closer to postseason contention.

Where does that leave us? Two strong teams with playoff dreams led by capable QBs and strong offensive cores. The moneyline is too narrow to call, though it favors the Dolphins. Maryland bettors with no stake in either team should lean on the over and expect an all-out SNF brawl as both teams continue their trek to the playoffs.

