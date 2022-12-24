We have a full slate of Christmas Eve NFL games and fans will get to enjoy 11 games on Saturday. BetMGM Sportsbook has a fantastic welcome offer to make your Saturday even more exciting.

New users who sign up with BetMGM Maryland bonus code SHARP will get first bet insurance worth up to $1,000.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BetMGM Maryland bonus code and how to claim it for Week 16’s Saturday games across the NFL.

How to Use BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code SHARP

Signing up for a new BetMGM account and claiming the welcome promotion is easy. Just follow the steps outlined below and you’ll be on your way!

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website. Click “Register”. Create a username and provide the required identity-verifying personal information. Enter BetMGM MD promo code SHARP when prompted. Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

By following the steps above, the first wager you place with BetMGM will come with bet insurance worth a maximum of $1,000. So, if the first bet you place results in a loss, the sportsbook will match your wager amount as a free bet credit up to $1,000.

The one downside to this type of sportsbook promotion is that if you win your first bet, there’s technically no “bonus” for you. However, you get to wager with the peace of mind knowing that it’s risk-free.

For those who do receive the free bet credit, these are the main terms and conditions to keep in mind when you decide to use it:

If you win a wager using a free bet credit, the wager amount is not included in your winnings. Let’s say you use a $25 free bet on the Green Bay Packers moneyline (at +175 odds) and it hits. Typically, you would receive a total of $68.75 ($25 wager + $43.75 in winnings). With the free bet, however, you would only receive the winnings of $43.75.

Free bets expire after seven days if not used.

First wagers of $49 or less will be deposited as one free bet credit. First wagers over $50 will be split into five equal credits.

NFL Saturday Parlay Picks

With the “safety net” you get with BetMGM’s first bet insurance, a great strategy is to take advantage of it and place parlay bets with longer odds. If it hits, you’re off to a great start. If not, you can use the free bet credit from the first bet insurance to take another shot.

Here is a parlay bet you can consider for the Week 16 NFL Saturday action.

Buffalo Bills moneyline (-400) + Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 (-105): +144

The Bills will travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears, who are outmatched across the board. The entire Bears offense rests on Justin Fields’ shoulders (legs?) and with a lack of pass catching weapons — combined with potential weather issues — the Bills will be able to turn their full attention to the run game. Considering the Bills rank third in run DVOA and have allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game, it’s hard to see the Bears coming away with a victory here.

Cincinnati is also on the road and will be taking a trip north to Foxborough. The Patriots have taken a step back from last year and the Bengals are beginning to fire on all cylinders. New England’s defense has been a solid unit all year, but the offense has been inconsistent, to say the least. Since their bye week, the Pats are averaging fewer than 20 points per game and less than 320 yards of total offense. Over the same time period, Cincinnati is averaging 28.2 points per game and 362.6 total offensive yards. The Bengals have also allowed less than 21 points per game during the same five-game stretch.

Even better? The Bengals have the second-best record against the spread (ATS) as the away team at 5-2, while the Patriots are a middling 3-3 at home ATS.

You could also add more legs to this parlay to make the odds even more enticing.

More BetMGM Promotions

BetMGM does a solid job of offering ongoing promotions for existing users to take advantage of after claiming the initial welcome offer. Here are some examples of offers you’ll find on the ‘Promo’ tab in the BetMGM mobile app.

12 Days of Giveaways – Available until Christmas day, users can claim promos such as free bets and profit boosts just for signing up with the sportsbook.

Available until Christmas day, users can claim promos such as free bets and profit boosts just for signing up with the sportsbook. Parlay Plus – Place a parlay wager of at least four legs and if your bet hits, you’ll receive a profit boost. Your profit boost will range from 15% to 40% depending on the number of legs in your bet slip.

Place a parlay wager of at least four legs and if your bet hits, you’ll receive a profit boost. Your profit boost will range from 15% to 40% depending on the number of legs in your bet slip. First touchdown scorer insurance – Available for all Thursday NFL games, place a first touchdown scorer bet and if your player doesn’t score first, BetMGM will match your wager as a free bet up to $25.

Available for all Thursday NFL games, place a first touchdown scorer bet and if your player doesn’t score first, BetMGM will match your wager as a free bet up to $25. “Light the Lamp Wednesdays” – Bet $25 on any NHL player to score a goal in a Wednesday game and get a $2 free bet for every goal scored by either team.

