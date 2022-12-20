December 20, 2022
Annapolis, US 37 F
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Events

Up Next for “Maryland Hall Presents”

Maryland Hall has announced a new series of three live performances: Maryland Hall Presents Chelsey Green and the Green Project:A “Green” Christmas at Maryland Hall (12/23), and Step Afrika! (1/28).

Jackie Coleman, Maryland Hall’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about our Maryland Hall Presents performances this year. Chelsey Green will warm you up for the holidays. And Step Afrika will delight through sound and sight. Join us for one or all!”

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts and experiences that strengthen the community. Maryland Hall continues to welcome, connect, and enrich all with inspiring arts experiences.

Chelsey Green and the Green Project: A “Green” Christmas at Maryland Hall  |  Friday, December 23, 2022, at 7 PM  

Dr. Chelsey Green and her ensemble, The Green Project, tear down stereotypes of the violin and viola by fusing traditional classical technique with popular favorites and enticing original songs in various genres– including R&B, Pop, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Alternative, Hip Hop, Gospel and more! Chelsey Green and The Green Project have independently released five studio projects and performed live shows, jazz festivals, masterclasses, and educational workshops across America and several countries throughout the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Caribbean. Classically soloing in New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall at age 16, Chelsey’s varied performance resume includes performances at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, CBS Late Show, NPR Tiny Desk, the opening of The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Essence Music Festival, Capital Jazz SuperCruise, Port-Au-Prince International Jazz Festival, Kuwait National Opera House, Seabreeze Jazz Festival and many more! Tickets:https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27886/27889

Step Afrika!  |  Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 7 PM

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor, and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding. Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement, and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans annually through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador. Tickets:https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/27934/28187

For more information on Maryland Hall Presents performances, visit www.MarylandHall.org.

 

