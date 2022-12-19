Unidentified Man Dies in Glen Burnie Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the County’s eighth fatal fore of 2022.

Just before 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a 911 call initiated by a neighbor for an apartment fire in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road. The apartment was a 3-story garden-style apartment building.

When the first arriving crews arrived and entered the apartment, the apartment was filled with thick black smoke. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

During the initial search, an unidentified male victim was located, deceased, near the fire’s origin in the living room.

It took 36 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, BWI Fire & Rescue Department, and the Annapolis Fire Departments 10 minutes to control.

Fire Investigators were on-scene and are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s identity. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

