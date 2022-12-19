December 19, 2022
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Budweiser’s Who’s Your Hero? Promotion Returns for Ninth Year In Advance of Military Bowl Nando’s PERi-PERi to Close Annapolis Location DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Monday Night Football In The Vane of 2023 Subscription Packages Now Available Newberry Named Head Coach for Navy Football
Local News

Unidentified Man Dies in Glen Burnie Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the County’s eighth fatal fore of 2022.

Just before 8:00 pm on Sunday, December 18, 2022, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to a 911 call initiated by a neighbor for an apartment fire in the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road. The apartment was a 3-story garden-style apartment building.

When the first arriving crews arrived and entered the apartment, the apartment was filled with thick black smoke. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

During the initial search, an unidentified male victim was located, deceased, near the fire’s origin in the living room.

It took 36 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, BWI Fire & Rescue Department, and the Annapolis Fire Departments 10 minutes to control.

Fire Investigators were on-scene and are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s identity. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous Article

UM BWMC Sponsors 130 “Angels” for Salvation Army

 Next Article

Driver Arrested, Passenger Dies in Annapolis DUI Crash
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu