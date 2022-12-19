UM BWMC Sponsors 130 “Angels” for Salvation Army

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) is partnering with The Salvation Army Central Maryland Angel Tree program to provide presents for children in Anne Arundel County during the holiday season. This year UM BWMC team members adopted more than 130 Angels participating in the program.

Over ten vehicles filled with Christmas gifts departed from the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, bound for drop off at The Salvation Army Service Center in Glen Burnie. Once all the gifts were offloaded, team members formed an assembly line to move all the gifts to up a second-story storage area.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program started in 1979 and provides Christmas gifts to millions of disadvantaged children in the nation. Local community members purchase gifts, such as new clothing and toys, which are distributed to the child’s family to give to them on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army accepts donations year-round. To learn more about how to donate visit www.sa-md.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

