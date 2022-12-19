December 19, 2022
Annapolis, US 40 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Nando’s PERi-PERi to Close Annapolis Location DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for Monday Night Football In The Vane of 2023 Subscription Packages Now Available Newberry Named Head Coach for Navy Football Driver Arrested, Passenger Dies in Annapolis DUI Crash
Local News

UM BWMC Sponsors 130 “Angels” for Salvation Army

The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (UM BWMC) is partnering with The Salvation Army Central Maryland Angel Tree program to provide presents for children in Anne Arundel County during the holiday season. This year UM BWMC team members adopted more than 130 Angels participating in the program.

Over ten vehicles filled with Christmas gifts departed from the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, bound for drop off at The Salvation Army Service Center in Glen Burnie. Once all the gifts were offloaded, team members formed an assembly line to move all the gifts to up a second-story storage area.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program started in 1979 and provides Christmas gifts to millions of disadvantaged children in the nation. Local community members purchase gifts, such as new clothing and toys, which are distributed to the child’s family to give to them on Christmas Day. The Salvation Army accepts donations year-round. To learn more about how to donate visit www.sa-md.org.

Previous Article

Woman Points Gun at Man and Daughter in Road Rage Incident

 Next Article

Unidentified Man Dies in Glen Burnie Fire
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ASO Pops

ASO Pops

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Tru Centered

Tru Centered Chiropractor

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu