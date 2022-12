The Annapolis Police are looking for the vehicle and a driver that intentionally struck two pedestrians on Main Street in Annapolis on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the intersection of Main Street and Conduit Street for a reported assault.

The two victims were walking in the roadway when they were purposely struck by a vehicle. Neither victim suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not located.

