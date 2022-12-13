Twelve Finalists Chosen For Teacher of the Year

Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:
- Nea Baker, Spanish Teacher, Lindale Middle School
- Ian Burns, Instrumental Music Teacher, Arundel High School
- Mary Kay Connerton, Physical Education Teacher, Annapolis High School
- Alexis Cutler, Second Grade Teacher, Tyler Heights Elementary School
- Erin Few, Social Studies Teacher, Crofton High School
- Courtney Kenney, Physical Education Teacher, South Shore Elementary School
- Christine McCallister, Science Teacher, Magothy River Middle School
- Whitney McCann, First Grade Teacher, George Cromwell Elementary School
- Michelle McCarty, Drafting/CAD Teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North
- Jennifer Richards, Media Specialist, at Jacobsville Elementary School
The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:
- Pamela Hernick, Social Studies Teacher at St. Mary’s High
- Coral Shreve, Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran
The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 44 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 37th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Live! Arundel Mills.
The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:
- Tracy A. Barnes-Larkins, Meade Middle School
- Alexa Bashaw, Marley Middle School
- Adam Bellarin, Old Mill Middle School North
- Caitlin Berman, Brooklyn Park Middle School
- Devon Y. Caton, Bates Middle School
- Angie Coulston, Southern Middle School
- Tricia Fisher, Broadneck Elementary School
- Annalee L. Garland, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis
- Margaret Garcia, Rippling Woods Elementary School
- Emily Grey, North Glen Elementary School
- Michael Hall, Old Mill Middle School South
- Anne Kee, Crofton Middle School
- Aaron R. Kleffman, Arundel Middle School
- Lindsey Klunk, Crofton Elementary School
- Ashley Lacey, Edgewater Elementary School
- Kjeld Lauritzen, Old Mill High School
- Crystal Loetz, Broadneck High School
- Lindsey MacQuilliam, Folger McKinsey Elementary School
- Angela Mangum, North County High School
- Patricia Mauro, Severn River Middle School
- Kellie Metter, Tracey’s Elementary School
- Lisa Moylan, Annapolis Elementary School
- Kathy M. Murphy, Ferndale Early Education Center
- Christina O’Shaughnessy, Corkran Middle School
- Brad Ogle, Germantown Elementary School
- Tricia Page, Hilltop Elementary School
- Dyan Rosdail, Arnold Elementary School
- Zachary Stone, Pershing Hill Elementary School
- Allison Waite, Davidsonville Elementary School
- Beth Wilson, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- John Zelezen, South River High School
- Kayla Zipp, Brooklyn Park Elementary School
AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year, including 2022 honoree Charles Whittaker of the Center of Applied Technology – North, have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in seven of the last eight years.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at 410-222-5829 for more information.
Tickets and sponsorships are available online at https://EiE2023.givesmart.com or by texting EiE2023 to 76278.