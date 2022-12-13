Twelve Finalists Chosen For Teacher of the Year

Ten teachers from all levels of the school system were named today as semifinalists for the 2023 Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. They are:

Nea Baker, Spanish Teacher, Lindale Middle School

Ian Burns, Instrumental Music Teacher, Arundel High School

Mary Kay Connerton, Physical Education Teacher, Annapolis High School

Alexis Cutler, Second Grade Teacher, Tyler Heights Elementary School

Erin Few, Social Studies Teacher, Crofton High School

Courtney Kenney, Physical Education Teacher, South Shore Elementary School

Christine McCallister, Science Teacher, Magothy River Middle School

Whitney McCann, First Grade Teacher, George Cromwell Elementary School

Michelle McCarty, Drafting/CAD Teacher, Center of Applied Technology – North

Jennifer Richards, Media Specialist, at Jacobsville Elementary School

The following teachers were named semifinalists for Anne Arundel County Independent Schools Teacher of the Year:

Pamela Hernick, Social Studies Teacher at St. Mary’s High

Coral Shreve, Pre-Kindergarten Teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran

The Teacher of the Year semifinalists will be among 44 Anne Arundel County teachers to be honored at the 37th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Event on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Live! Arundel Mills.

The following Teacher of the Year nominees will also be honored at the event:

Tracy A. Barnes-Larkins, Meade Middle School

Alexa Bashaw, Marley Middle School

Adam Bellarin, Old Mill Middle School North

Caitlin Berman, Brooklyn Park Middle School

Devon Y. Caton, Bates Middle School

Angie Coulston, Southern Middle School

Tricia Fisher, Broadneck Elementary School

Annalee L. Garland, St. Martin’s Lutheran School of Annapolis

Margaret Garcia, Rippling Woods Elementary School

Emily Grey, North Glen Elementary School

Michael Hall, Old Mill Middle School South

Anne Kee, Crofton Middle School

Aaron R. Kleffman, Arundel Middle School

Lindsey Klunk, Crofton Elementary School

Ashley Lacey, Edgewater Elementary School

Kjeld Lauritzen, Old Mill High School

Crystal Loetz, Broadneck High School

Lindsey MacQuilliam, Folger McKinsey Elementary School

Angela Mangum, North County High School

Patricia Mauro, Severn River Middle School

Kellie Metter, Tracey’s Elementary School

Lisa Moylan, Annapolis Elementary School

Kathy M. Murphy, Ferndale Early Education Center

Christina O’Shaughnessy, Corkran Middle School

Brad Ogle, Germantown Elementary School

Tricia Page, Hilltop Elementary School

Dyan Rosdail, Arnold Elementary School

Zachary Stone, Pershing Hill Elementary School

Allison Waite, Davidsonville Elementary School

Beth Wilson, St. Mary’s Elementary School

John Zelezen, South River High School

Kayla Zipp, Brooklyn Park Elementary School

AACPS has had two recent Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year, including 2022 honoree Charles Whittaker of the Center of Applied Technology – North, have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in seven of the last eight years.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards celebration can contact Carol Ann McCurdy at 410-222-5829 for more information.

Tickets and sponsorships are available online at https://EiE2023.givesmart.com or by texting EiE2023 to 76278.

Source : AACPS

