Trevor Hall, Foreplay Coming to Rams Head On Stage!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Mallow Hill
Sunday, January 8
8pm | $15
The McCartney Experience
Tuesday, January 24
8pm | $15
Kavoossi & MR VCR
Sunday, January 29
8pm | $15
The Gibson Brothers
Thursday, February 9
8pm | $35
Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit
Saturday, February 11
8pm | $42.50
The Weight Band
Friday, March 3
8pm | $39.50
The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Story Hour Gone Wild
Friday, April 7
8pm | $39.50
Trevor Hall: An Evening In a Blue Sky Mind
Wednesday, April 12
8pm | $65
Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe
Saturday, May 13
8pm | $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites
12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/15 Lez Zeppelin
12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch
12/17 Comedian Pete Correale
12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)
12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly
12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. DevoN Nickoles
12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell
12/30 The Seldom Scene
12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)
01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley
01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)
01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits
01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)
01/08 Mallow Hill
01/11 Vonda Shepard
01/12 Last Train Home
01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft
01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter
01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)
01/20 Billy Price Band
01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones
01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits
01/24 The McCartney Experience
01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute
01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute
01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia
01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute
01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB