Trevor Hall, Foreplay Coming to Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Mallow Hill

Sunday, January 8

8pm | $15

The McCartney Experience

Tuesday, January 24

8pm | $15

Kavoossi & MR VCR

Sunday, January 29

8pm | $15

The Gibson Brothers

Thursday, February 9

8pm | $35

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 11th Annual Heart Health Benefit

Saturday, February 11

8pm | $42.50

The Weight Band

Friday, March 3

8pm | $39.50

The Kinsey Sicks: Drag Queen Story Hour Gone Wild

Friday, April 7

8pm | $39.50

Trevor Hall: An Evening In a Blue Sky Mind

Wednesday, April 12

8pm | $65

Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

Saturday, May 13

8pm | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

12/11 Pam Tillis: “Belles & Bows” Country Hits & Christmas Favorites

12/12 + 13 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/15 Lez Zeppelin

12/16 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/17 A Very Merry Drag Brunch

12/17 Comedian Pete Correale

12/18 SQRRL! (All Ages Matinee)

12/18 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

12/21 Jonathan Butler’s “Oh Holy Night” Christmas feat. Grace Kelly

12/22 + 23 Pressing Strings & Friends

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Stephen Kellogg w. DevoN Nickoles

12/28 “Jokes & Jazz” starring Tommy Davidson & Marcus Mitchell

12/30 The Seldom Scene

12/31 The New Romance: The Ultimate 80s Prom New Year’s Eve Party (Dance Floor)

01/04 Comedy Night w/ Sean Sarvis & Marcus D. Wiley

01/05 Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

01/06 Boat House Row: Yacht Rock Experience (Dance Floor)

01/07 The English Channel: Soundtrack Hits From The Brits

01/08 Chuck Prophet Trio (All Ages Matinee)

01/08 Mallow Hill

01/11 Vonda Shepard

01/12 Last Train Home

01/13 Oliver Wood Trio (of The Wood Brothers) w. Chris Kasper

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/15 Wallis Bird w. Marielle Kraft

01/17 Victoria Victoria & Charlie Hunter

01/18 Eric Rachmany Acoustic feat. Kyle Ahern & Cydeways

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 Rams Head Presents The Sixties Show at Maryland Hall (Rescheduled from 10/16/22)

01/20 Billy Price Band

01/21 Satisfaction: Tribute to The Rolling Stones

01/22 Annapolis Songwriters Festival Presents: Tip Jars To Chart Toppers: The Stories Behind The Hits

01/24 The McCartney Experience

01/25 Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute

01/26 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

01/27 Andy Falco & Travis Book (of Infamous Stringdusters) Play Jerry Garcia

01/28 Newmyer Flyer Presents: Little Feat Tribute

01/29 Kavoossi & MR VCR

