December 31, 2022
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Top Stories on Eye On Annapolis for 2022

It was a very busy year for Eye On Annapolis. In fact, in terms of traffic, it was our second-best year (nearly beating 2020–the COVID year) with just shy of 2.2 million unique visits over the past year. And since we started way back in March of 2019, there have been just over 17 million unique visits. And we have published 27, 874 unique stories on our pages! Thank you!

Our Daily News Brief Podcast is growing as well. We started in September 2017 with zero daily listeners; now, more than 14,000 people have the podcast delivered to their computers, phones, or tablets every weekday at 6:00 am. Thank you! Are you one of them? Apple | Google | Spotify | Amazon

Our weekly events newsletter has also grown, and currently, there are just shy of 11,000 people receiving this newsletter every Friday at 12:30 pm. Thank You! Are you one?

And coming VERY soon, we will launch a very brief evening daily newsletter with a short recap of all the top local news you need to know. Right now, we plan to send it at 6:00 pm. Do you want to subscribe?

As the year closes, we enjoy looking back to see what resonated with our readers. Unfortunately, most of our top ten were not good news, but seeing a December 2022 post take the top spot so late in the year was exciting! Barring any craziness in the next few hours, here are the top ten stories on Eye On Annapolis for 2022!

10. Annapolis Man Arrested For Masturbating in Home Depot Parking Lot

9. Navy Head Football Coach Ken Niumatalolo Released

8. Annapolis Man Killed, Another Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Edgewater Mexican Restaurant

7. Teen Arrested for Masturbating at Dunkin, Assaults Officers

6. Five Area Restaurants Cited for Serving Alcohol to Minors

5. 5 Annapolis Businesses Cited For Serving Alcohol to Minors in Recent Check

4. Large Fight Breaks Out on Annapolis City Dock

3. MVA Switching Back to Standard Driving Skills Test in June

2. Westfield Annapolis Mall To Be Sold By End Of 2023

1. Elite Group of Navy Pilots Drops “Beat Army” Ping Pong Balls On Army’s West Point Campus

And with that, we say thank you and wish everyone a safe and Happy New Year!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

