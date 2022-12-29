Three Boats Damaged in Hillsmere Marina Fire

In what is believed to be an accidental fire by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, three sailboats were severely damaged in a marina in the Hillsmere community in Annapolis.

Just after 11:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the fire department was dispatched for the fire. According to a tweet, the fire was brought under control in 30 minutes by the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Fire Departments. Investigators believe the cause to be accidental and electrical in nature.

Earlier Incident: 11:04am, Sailboat Fire @ Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis, Md. @AACoFD and @AnnapolisFire had the fire under control in approx. 30 minutes. Thankfully no one was injured. The fire damaged 3 total boats. Fire Investigators believe the fire to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/vgjZ7GNlyx — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) December 29, 2022

The following photos were sent to Eye On Annapolis from a Hillsmere resident.

