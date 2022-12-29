Three Boats Damaged in Hillsmere Marina Fire

In what is believed to be an accidental fire by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, three sailboats were severely damaged in a marina in the Hillsmere community in Annapolis.
Just after 11:00 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022, the fire department was dispatched for the fire. According to a tweet, the fire was brought under control in 30 minutes by the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Fire Departments. Investigators believe the cause to be accidental and electrical in nature.
The following photos were sent to Eye On Annapolis from a Hillsmere resident.