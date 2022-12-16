Only some people manage to become a competitor in the Olympics or the World Championships. Some people are overweight, and others don’t have the patience. But we all want to feel the sporting excitement! That is why there are pretty unusual competitions. They do not need expensive sports equipment. Instead, competitors use familiar things or compete in sporting conditions. In such championships, passions boil no worse than in large sports arenas.

Below we tell you about the unique competitions in the world. Here you will see:

Sports Sauna;

Cell Phone Throwing;

Finger Wrestling.

Rock-paper-scissors

As a child, everyone probably played this simple game. However, few people know that since 2002 it has been considered by some enthusiasts a full-fledged sport. There was even a “rock-paper-scissors” federation. Under its aegis, the world championships are held annually. In 2009, these competitions were held in Toronto. The winner was Tim Condar, who received a check for $50,000 in addition to his title of honor. Championships in this game are famous. They are interested in the media and sponsors. The most famous of these is the company Yahoo.

Sports Sauna

Finns could not have guessed that their national pastime would become a national sport. The rules are not complicated. Four people sit in a sauna with a temperature of 110 degrees. Every half a minute, water is poured into the furnace. Conditions worsen and worsen. Not everyone can withstand it. The winner is the one who sits in the sauna the longest. Usually, the winner is determined at a temperature of 120 to 125 degrees. Such an unusual world championship was held every year from 1999 to 2008. But the competition was suspended after one of the finalists was boiled alive. The unfortunate man managed to sit in the sauna for only 6 minutes at a temperature of 110 degrees.

Cell Phone Throwing

And this sport was invented by the tireless Finns. They decided to compete in who could throw a cell phone further. The calculation of points is quite a complex activity. Not only the distance and height of the throw but also the artistry of the participant is taken into account. It is no coincidence that in 2008, a terrier won. The owner shoved his dog right down his throat. The animal chewed, gnawed at the device, and spit it out. It was a great shot! The judges assessed the artistry of the four-legged sportsman and gave him the championship. Men’s world record in the given kind of sport is 95 meters. Such an unusual championship is held in the Finnish town of Savonlinna. The first competition took place in 2000. Today, participants compete in the men’s, women’s, and junior categories. They do not need to sacrifice their phones to participate in this fun holiday. The organizers provide shells for throwing. Participants can choose any brand and model to their liking, weighing 200 to 440 grams. The competition became so popular that they began to hold them in England, Germany, and Norway. Winners receive, in addition to, the prize and the right to represent their country at the tournament in Finland. The championship’s popularity speaks to the fact that in 2011 the guests of honor were Russell Crowe and Naomi Campbell.

Toe wrestling

Another name for this kind of wrestling is toe wrestling. You’ve often heard about arm wrestling. There, the fight is done with elbows. But in toe wrestling, the participants link their legs. To do this, the competitors sit on their soft heels opposite each other. The legs are stretched out, and the thumbs are interlocked. The wrestling begins! Surprisingly, the sport is quite old. Championships have been held since 1970. In 2010, the champion was 49-year-old Allen Nash. True, he enlisted the help of his secret weapon – the unbearable smell of feet. They say that this stench could not endure any opponent. The champion got the nickname “Ugly” for this “useful” property of his feet.

Finger Wrestling

Finger wrestling is a close relative of arm wrestling. This type of wrestling uses the index fingers. Competitors put one strong rubber ring on them and start pulling as hard as possible. The contest continues until one side admits defeat. For the first time, the championship for such a sport was held in 1986 at Oktoberfest. But it should be noted that this sport is quite traumatic. German wrestlers are so uncompromising that they can even let their index finger pop out of the joint in an attempt to win.

Frogging Frogs

Almost all of us in our childhood used to roll a flat rock along the smooth surface of the sea or lake, counting the slaps of the bouncing projectile. But this is not fun, and this is a real sport! It’s called Stoneskipping. This sport holds two annual world championships. The first winner is the one whose stone pancake skips farthest away. And the second one is to try to make the most significant number of jumps. In 2010, Byers Stone won both tournaments. He managed to make the stone jump 51 times! The champion is a professional in this sport; he does nothing else. His life is ensured by several sponsors who help him make a living. And the amateur record is much more modest – only 21 jumps.

Wife Carrying

Usually, men carry their wives in their arms to prove their love. And in this case, you can also earn extra money. The most famous and popular competition is held in the Finnish village of Sonkajärvi. Such a championship is associated with the legend that men once had to steal their future wives. Athletes must carry their beloved through the 250-meter track stuffed with various obstacles. If you hold the spouse in his arms, it will not work. That is why men usually put their spouses on their shoulders and backs or squeeze them between their legs. Here the will of the imagination and strategy is given. The competition does not look romantic because women are often “lost” in the course. As a result, they get scratches and bruises from the race. Anyone can participate in the championship, but a woman should not be too light. The beauties weighing 49 kilograms are weighted down with the help of additional sandbags. Recently, the competition to carry beauty is becoming more and more popular. They have already been held in the Scandinavian countries of Finland, Sweden, and Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and far away South Korea.

