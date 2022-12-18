The Ultimate Guide to CBG: 4 Benefits to Take Advantage Of 

In recent years, the world experienced a positive change regarding cannabis use. Decades of strict laws against the plant were revisited, and in the US, the new wave of changes led to legalizations and depenalization of the drug in most states.

Researchers found compelling evidence that cannabis may help with many health-related problems.

Usually, the subject of cannabis research is the chemical compounds known as cannabinoids. The most studied cannabinoids are the two major ones: CBD and THC.

Still, there are hundreds of cannabinoids, most of which aren’t well known. One of those lesser-known cannabinoids making waves today is CBG.

In this CBG guide, you’ll learn more about the compound and why it’s becoming quite popular.

So What is CBG?

When you start learning about cannabinoids, you realize they naturally exist in an acidic form in the plant. Through the decarboxylation process, we get the version with the most benefit.

For instance, CBD exists in an acidic form known as cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). It’s important to know this because CBG, in its acidic nature, forms the basis from which the three major cannabinoids originate.

Basically, CBG is a parent cannabinoid that breaks down to create CBD, THC, and CBC.

What happens is that the acidic form of CBG, CBGA undergoes a conversion process as the plant matures, which creates THCA, CBDA, and CBCA.

Considering most of the CBG in the cannabis plant contributes to the formation of the primary cannabinoids, little of it is left in the plant.

Can You Get High on CBG?

Since CBG contributes to the formation of all other cannabinoids, including THC, you could assume that it has some cerebral effects similar to your experience with THC.

But CBG is more like CBD because it doesn’t make you high whether you consume it in small or large doses.

Is CBG Legal?

Unlike THC, CBG doesn’t get you high. Much like CBD, as long as it’s derived from hemp, which is legal, it automatically becomes legal.

The only illegal compound is THC, found in high amounts in the marijuana plant and not hemp.

What Are the Benefits of CBG?

More studies are revealing the immense health benefits of CBG, which explains its growing popularity. Let’s look at some of these benefits you can take advantage of.

1. Eye Disease Treatment

Glaucoma is a disease that puts pressure on the optic nerve, causing damage over time that may lead to vision loss.

One animal study found that CBG reduced eye pressure and improved fluid production, contributing to eye nutrition and glaucoma prevention.

Another study on CBGA eye drops showed that cannabigerol might be the key to glaucoma treatment using eye drops. The formulation could get absorbed into the optic nerve faster than normal eye drops.

2. Pain Relief

Cannabinoids like THC and CBD have pain-relieving properties and are used to treat pain caused by many illnesses.

While studies on the role of CBG in pain treatment are still few, users continue to testify to its effectiveness. Much like CBD, CBG can be used instead of THC for pain treatment if you want to avoid the psychoactive effects of the latter.

3. Treatment of Neurologic Disorders

Cannabigerol may potentially treat neurologic disorders such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and Huntington’s disease.

A study conducted on mice with an experimental version of Huntington’s disease revealed that CBG had neuroprotective properties that prevented damage to the brain’s nerve cells.

Considering the disease breaks down nerve cells in the brain, researchers believe the compound has great potential to stop the degeneration of nerve cells in the brain.

4. Cancer Treatment

As the mother of all cannabinoids, CBG may be the key to cancer prevention. That may seem like a bold statement, but as the root of all cannabinoids, CBG has a unique position.

The compound was first discovered to stop the progression of carcinomas. Even more importantly, it showed potential in blocking receptors responsible for the growth of cancer cells. While more research is needed, this revelation could be the first step toward a cancer-free future.

Final Thoughts

For a long time, THC and CBD have been enjoying the spotlight for their role in the medical field. Now studies are showing that CBG may be just as important or even more than the other cannabinoids.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

