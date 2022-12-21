December 21, 2022
The Do’s and Dont’s of Traveling Abroad 

As long as you read it before departing, this post is for you if you also spend the first few hours of the first day of vacation worrying if you have forgotten something. We have compiled a list of essential things to keep in mind.

Rent a Car

Renting a car is your best option if you are traveling abroad. One of the most common holiday modes of transportation is via car. Take a rented car on vacation if you want to move freely around the place.

Are you about to board a plane for a far-off location? You should rent a car while on vacation for a very good reason. It is a fact that you can simply tour the country in a car and experience new locations and attractions. Renting a car is even more convenient when going on an island vacation. It gives you freedom and flexibility to explore areas around the island that tours and public transport don’t allow for. So, if you’re going to Corfu, for example, Sluta Leta Car Hire is an excellent option. You won’t need to worry about costs either; they provide affordable rental cars that are perfect for those who want to keep the price budget-friendly. 

It is possible to reserve a car in advance. When you arrive at the airport or in front of the hotel, your car will be waiting for you.

Get Insurance

There are many kinds of insurance, but the most popular ones cover damages, such as lost luggage, trip cancellations, and, most importantly, medical emergencies.

Most countries around the world have medical emergency assistance that is essentially free of charge.

In some countries, however, things become more problematic. It is preferable to have health coverage in place so that you don’t run the danger of having to spend outrageous sums of money or receive treatment in subpar facilities.

Insurance doesn’t necessarily cost much money and keeps you calm during your trip. You can even get discounts if you get insurance for family members and friends. 

Check if You Need a Visa

Suppose you travel within the boundaries of your continent. In that case, you don’t need it in most countries, and you certainly don’t need it in several countries with bilateral agreements with the country of your origin.

However, there are occasions when it is necessary, as in the cases of Cuba or Jordan, as well as Russia and Iran.

The bureaucratic procedure can be completed online to enter the United States and Canada, making it less complicated there than elsewhere. But you must do it because you cannot enter if you don’t.

Money

It is advisable to be organized ahead if you are planning to travel to a country with a currency other than your local one and where it might not always be possible to pay with a debit or credit card.

There are a variety of opinions regarding the best way to exchange money, including those who request it from their bank, use services like For exchange, exchange it at the airport in the country of arrival, or take it out of an ATM in the first city you see.

There isn’t a clear winner; it all relies on the exchange rate they offer.

Don’t Be Too Loud While Speaking

Some people tend to speak louder than others. While that is acceptable with your family and friends because they are already accustomed to it, speaking too loudly in some countries might get you in trouble. It can be considered disrespectful and rude. So, make sure to pay attention to that and speak normally. 

Don’t Touch the People You’re Speaking To

Sometimes when we speak, we have the propensity to touch the person we are speaking to in an attempt to make eye contact.

Beginning with the fact that it might even be an undesirable way of doing things, especially if it comes from someone you just met, it is best to entirely avoid it while traveling abroad because touch is not always welcome in some cultures.

Don’t Tip Everywhere

Knowing the country’s customs before traveling is essential because different cultures may have distinct traditions.

For instance, tipping is expected in the US. Going to a restaurant or bar will show you that the waiters will try to accommodate your demands and provide you with the best service possible. The tipping percentage left is thought to gauge your degree of satisfaction.

It will be equivalent to stating, “You didn’t work properly, and I’m not content,” if you leave a small or no tip.

In contrast, tipping is considered rude in Japan, where the society is quite different.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

