The Different Types of Wines and How To Serve Them

There’s no denying that there are many different types of wines, and each one has a unique flavor that can be paired with different foods. Apart from that, wine can also be served in different ways depending on the type of wine and the occasion. If you are new to the world of wine and want to know about the different types of wines as well as how to serve them, keep reading because this blog post will divulge all of the information you need regarding this. We’ll discuss everything from the common red and white wines to the more unconventional fortified wines, so keep reading.

Red Wine

The first type of wine that we will be looking at is red wine. Red wine is a popular type of wine made from red or black grapes that have been crushed and fermented with their skins intact. The skins of the grapes are what give red wine its characteristic color as well as its tannins. So what are tannins? Tannins are a chemical or compound that can cause the wine to taste dry, astringent, or bitter. When it comes to red wines, the most popular types include merlot, pinotage, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, and zinfandel. When it comes to serving red wine, it is generally served at room temperature or slightly below room temperature. If you chill red wine, the tannins will become bitter. This type of wine, available on Oddbins, pairs well with red meats such as BBQ ribs, burgers, and steak; poultry and hard cheeses; pizza; and pasta. Pro tip when buying red wine: the darker or newer the wine, the more tannins it contains, so goes for older wines that taste less dry and bitter.

White Wine

The next most popular type of wine is white wine. White wine is made from white grapes that have been crushed and fermented without their skins on. The lack of skins during this fermentation process prevents the wine from picking up any color from the grape skins. Regarding the most popular types of white wines, the title goes to Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, and Riesling. When it comes to serving this type of wine, white wine is typically served chilled and pairs well with fish, poultry, and salads. A pro tip for white wine is that when you chill the wine before serving it, you will bring out the flavors of the wine.

Sparkling Wine

Next, we have sparkling wine, which is made by adding carbon dioxide to still wine. This process is what gives the wine its characteristic bubbles. The most popular types of sparkling wine include champagne, Prosecco, and Cava. Sparkling wine is served chilled and pairs well with hors d’oeuvres, fruit, and dessert. Always serve sparkling wine with tall, slender champagne glasses because these glasses are designed to help retain the temperature and bubbles of the sparkling wine.

Dessert Wine

Dessert wine is a sweet wine that is generally served with dessert. When it comes to the most popular types of dessert wines which will include Port, Sherry, and Madeira. Dessert wines are typically served at room temperature or slightly chilled.

Fortified Wine

Last but not least, we have fortified wine, which is a type of wine that has distilled alcohol added to it. The added alcohol in this wine increases the wine’s proof of alcohol content, and when it comes to the most popular type of fortified wine, the title goes to Port, Sherry, and Madeira. You typically serve fortified wine at room temperature or slightly chilled. Did you know fortified wines have a higher alcohol content than other wines? If not, now you do.

So, now that you know the basics of wines, you can confidently enjoy a bottle of wine the right way. Whether you are having a glass of red wine over a nice steak dinner or a glass of dessert wine while enjoying a lovely tiramisu, this comprehensive guide has got you sorted, so remember this the next time you go wine shopping!

