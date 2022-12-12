The Clydesdales are Coming Back to West Street on December 27th

A magical day is coming to the first block of West Street.

The Inner West Street Association will host the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses for a Miracle on West Street the day before the Military Bowl and parade.

Inner West Street Association and Katcef Brothers have arranged a meet and greet with these magnificent horses as they parade down inner West Street and around Church Circle.

It’s going to be a family fun day, so come early or stay late, grab a beer, have a bite at one of our restaurants, and be entertained with live music and other family fun!

The Clydesdales will arrive on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2 pm and be unloaded to the first block of West Street, where they will be hitched up for a meet and greet and then will be paraded down and around Church Circle until 5 pm.

