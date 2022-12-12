Annapolis Symphony Beethoven
Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief <-----
Mike Pantelides For County Council MiPa <-----
<-----
Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
<------
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

The Clydesdales are Coming Back to West Street on December 27th

| December 12, 2022, 01:30 PM

A magical day is coming to the first block of West Street.

The Inner West Street Association will host the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses for a Miracle on West Street the day before the Military Bowl and parade.

Inner West Street Association and Katcef Brothers have arranged a meet and greet with these magnificent horses as they parade down inner West Street and around Church Circle.

It’s going to be a family fun day, so come early or stay late, grab a beer, have a bite at one of our restaurants, and be entertained with live music and other family fun!

The Clydesdales will arrive on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2 pm and be unloaded to the first block of West Street, where they will be hitched up for a meet and greet and then will be paraded down and around Church Circle until 5 pm.

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

Comments are closed.

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake