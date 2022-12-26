December 26, 2022
Annapolis, US 28 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Winter Workshops
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! What You Should Know Before Using PayPal On Online Casinos Kayakers Rescue Pilot of Plane that Crashed into Beards Creek in Riva The Clydesdales are Coming Back to West Street on December 27th Get $200 for Chargers vs. Colts on MNF With DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Hispanic Youth Art Exhibit at the Museum of Historic Annapolis
Events

The Clydesdales are Coming Back to West Street on December 27th

A magical day is coming to the first block of West Street.

The Inner West Street Association will host the famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses for a Miracle on West Street the day before the Military Bowl and parade.

Inner West Street Association and Katcef Brothers have arranged a meet and greet with these magnificent horses as they parade down inner West Street and around Church Circle.

It’s going to be a family fun day, so come early or stay late, grab a beer, have a bite at one of our restaurants, and be entertained with live music and other family fun!

The Clydesdales will arrive on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 2 pm and be unloaded to the first block of West Street, where they will be hitched up for a meet and greet and then will be paraded down and around Church Circle until 5 pm.

Previous Article

Get $200 for Chargers vs. Colts on MNF With DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

 Next Article

Kayakers Rescue Pilot of Plane that Crashed into Beards Creek in Riva
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu