The City Has Put In More Effort When It Comes To Health & Safety – Can Businesses, Too?

In recent years, the City of Annapolis has sought to provide that extra layer of security and assistance to the average public member. This year has seen Safety Ambassadors deployed to downtown streets, according to WTOP, with a purview ranging from reporting upturned paving stones to assisting with calling the police. The need for greater security and safety in the city is clear, and businesses should also be putting their own hand in to help with these efforts by managing their own workplace health and safety properly.

Preserving public safety

Maryland workers have a high rate of disability. CDC statistics indicate that 1 in 5 will experience a disability at some point in their career, costing $21,000 per head in healthcare demands. It’s important to note that disability doesn’t necessarily mean life-spanning or chronic; indeed, short-term disability, which holds a particular legal state, means that correctly insured businesses will be able to support employees who are injured outside of the workplace. Not only is being adequately insured and covered a legal requirement by state and federal law, but it also provides better employee service. Annapolis, and Maryland as a whole, need high-quality workers; building a positive and cohesive labor market and community can only lead to more widespread improvement. Businesses must ensure they tick these most basic of boxes in their efforts to promote health and safety.

Upkeep and renovation

Annapolis remains a beautiful icon of the east coast. However, as Chesapeake Bay Magazine highlights, public fixtures, including the renovation of the Spa and Back Creeks dinghy landings. Given their historic status, many other properties require regular maintenance and treatment to preserve their quality while making them suitable for commercial use. Conducting regular maintenance on the property and, when money allows, prioritizing urgent renovation is crucial – it’ll also help businesses to provide a real sense of place to customers who are out enjoying the city on foot, but, more crucially, protect the business in the health and safety sense by securing the site for workers and members of the public.

Taking care of health

In addition to work done in the workplace physically, there’s a lot that can be accomplished through community programs. Annapolis knows this well – as the City’s website highlights the hugely successful Take Care outreach program featured at a national conference down in Atlanta. Look to your employees and customers and see what you can do to provide that vigilance and safeguard employee and customer health during winter. As a community, the city is still taking baby steps back to normalcy – you can ensure the transition is smooth.

Put the people first, and Annapolis will have a healthier and happier workforce and businesses that flourish through winter. The city needs some excitement in the downtown area, and businesses can pair with the city to ensure that happens.

