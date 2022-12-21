Teen Arrested for Masturbating at Dunkin’, Assaults Officers

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 19-year-old Hanover teen after a brief scuffle in the Dunkin’ on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Dunkin’ located at 7657 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a male behaving erratically. The adult male, who had undressed inside the establishment, was screaming and masturbating.

When officers made contact to secure the male, he fought with the officers. Several officers were needed to secure his hands and place him in handcuffs. The suspect spit in one of the officer’s eyes and possibly exposed him to blood from a prior wound. The officer was treated for possible exposure. However, no other injuries were reported due to this incident.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the suspect broke the IV pole off the hospital bed and attempted to force the lock in the room where he was being treated.

The officer and the security guards entered the room, at which point the suspect got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, wielding it as though it were a sword, and advanced. The officer deployed his taser, and the officers, assisted by the guards, were able to secure the suspect. The suspect was charged accordingly.

