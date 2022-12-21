December 21, 2022
Annapolis, US 41 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! Classic Theatre of Maryland Celebrates the Holidays and a Major Milestone in Annapolis Teen Arrested for Masturbating at Dunkin’, Assaults Officers It’s Lights On The Bay Time State Police Warning of Online Scams Over Holidays The Do’s and Dont’s of Traveling Abroad 
Local News

Teen Arrested for Masturbating at Dunkin’, Assaults Officers

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a 19-year-old Hanover teen after a brief scuffle in the Dunkin’ on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

On December 20, 2022, at approximately 1:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the Dunkin’ located at 7657 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover for a male behaving erratically. The adult male, who had undressed inside the establishment, was screaming and masturbating.

When officers made contact to secure the male, he fought with the officers. Several officers were needed to secure his hands and place him in handcuffs. The suspect spit in one of the officer’s eyes and possibly exposed him to blood from a prior wound. The officer was treated for possible exposure. However, no other injuries were reported due to this incident.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the suspect broke the IV pole off the hospital bed and attempted to force the lock in the room where he was being treated.

The officer and the security guards entered the room, at which point the suspect got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, wielding it as though it were a sword, and advanced. The officer deployed his taser, and the officers, assisted by the guards, were able to secure the suspect. The suspect was charged accordingly.  

Previous Article

It’s Lights On The Bay Time

 Next Article

Classic Theatre of Maryland Celebrates the Holidays and a Major Milestone in Annapolis
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu