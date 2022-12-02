Take A Trip Across The Bay and Celebrate Christmas in St. Michaels

Christmas in St. Michaels is celebrating its 36th year of fundraising festivities with the return and expansion of its weekend of holiday events taking place on the water and in the heart of historic St. Michaels, Md. this Dec. 9 – 11. This year’s events include a Lighted Boat Parade and festive Talbot Street Parade; a Tour of Homes; Breakfast with Santa; Holiday Music and Meals; a Santa Dash; a Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe, and a Light up the Night drive-by house and harbor tour.

This year’s Christmas in St. Michaels events aims to raise funds to distribute grants to local beneficiaries. More than 25 family services, education, child development, and community enhancement organizations depend on Christmas in St. Michaels funds to support their programs and activities.

The Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe located at St. Mary’s Square’s Granite Lodge kick off the weekend event at noon on Fri., Dec. 9. Proceeds from every sale benefit local nonprofits, with shoppers finding one-of-a-kind, artisan-crafted items and culinary delights available only during this weekend event. The Marketplace and Sweet Shoppe are open for select hours through Sun., Dec. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Holiday music will fill the air throughout the weekend event, including music provided by Christ Church St. Michaels, beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. A complete list of entertainment will be provided on Christmas in St. Michaels’ website.

Family-favorite events include Saturday’s Breakfast with Santa for children ages 4 to 9 years old, which takes place from 8-10:00 a.m. at the waterfront Foxy’s Harbor Grille, with limited $10 tickets available for online purchasing. The 10:30 a.m. Talbot Street Parade, Santa Dash, and the beginning of the Tour of Homes are wonderful mid-day events, with the Lighted Boat Parade beginning along St. Michaels Harbor at 6:00 p.m. Parade routes, event details, online tickets, and more are at christmasinstmichaels.org

“We love to see local people and those from throughout the Mid-Atlantic return to our events year after year, especially for our homes tour,” says Christmas in St. Michaels Board President Pat Martin. “Christmas in St. Michaels includes one of Maryland’s longest-running home tours and features beautifully decorated homes in our historic district and among the area’s wide expanses of country and watersides.”

The Tour of Homes takes place during select hours on Saturday and Sunday, with limited tickets available for advanced online purchase. The $25 per person ticket includes a one-time admission to all tour homes; transportation to the countryside homes; a detailed tour guide booklet with local information, detailed home and other major St. Michaels landmark descriptions; and free admission to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, the Classic Motor Museum, and the St. Michaels Museum at St. Mary’s Square for Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas in St. Michaels’ Old Fashioned Eastern Shore Christmas Dinner takes place on Sat., Dec. 10 starting at 11:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m., or when the meals are sold out. Dinners include sliced roast turkey, Maryland fried oysters, and a large assortment of sides and desserts. The event will be held at the Union United Parish Hall on Fremont Street in St. Michaels with dine-in and carry-out dinners available at $20 per person, with tickets sold at the door, on the day of the event.

This year’s 19th Christmas in St. Michaels Collector’s Ornament features the Maryland Blue Crab and is adapted from an original drawing by local designer and artist Scott Sullivan. In 1989, the Blue Crab (Callinectes sapidus) was designated the Maryland State Crustacean and is the state’s most valuable commercial fishery. The Limited-Edition Ornaments are packaged in a keepsake box and are available for purchase at select area stores and on the Christmas in St. Michaels website.

Christmas in St. Michaels began in 1987 when a group of energetic volunteers recognized the need for daycare services in the community. Funds were raised through community support, and a daycare center was established, now known as Critchlow Adkins Children Centers. Since that time, sponsors and patrons of Christmas in St. Michaels have helped raise more than $1.4M in support of numerous local non-profit organizations.

Proceeds from Christmas in St. Michaels help the people served by local non-profit organizations. Event updates, online purchases, and more about Christmas in St. Michaels are at christmasinstmichaels.org

