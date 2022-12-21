December 21, 2022
Annapolis, US 36 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Holidays 2022
Menu
LATEST NEWS
2022 Edition: 37 LOCAL Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List! So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2021? Check Out Our Map! It’s Lights On The Bay Time State Police Warning of Online Scams Over Holidays The Do’s and Dont’s of Traveling Abroad  Daily News Brief | December 21, 2022 Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits (KI) Raising Funds for KIVFC With Bourbon & Whiskey Auction
Events

State Police Warning of Online Scams Over Holidays

The Maryland State Police Cyber Task Force warns consumers to continue to proceed with caution while shopping online to avoid potential scams this holiday season.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center’s (IC3) 2021 report, non-payment or non-delivery scams cost people more than $337 million annually. Credit card fraud accounted for another $173 million in losses. Consumers can take simple steps to avoid becoming victims of online scams. 

This includes: 

  • Never click any questionable links or attachments in emails, on websites, or on social media.
  • Only purchase items from reputable businesses and people you know and trust.
  • Make sure any website you visit is legitimate and secure. A site you’re buying from should have HTTPS in the web address. If it doesn’t have the S and a padlock icon, don’t enter your information on that site.  
  • Never wire money directly to a seller.
  • Use a credit card, not a prepaid gift card, when shopping online.
  • Check your credit card/bank statement regularly. Dispute any suspicious charges.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from scams in general:

  • Do not give out your personal information to someone you do not know.
  • Store personal information in a safe place.
  • Do not carry your social security card in your wallet.
  • Collect mail every day and put a hold on it during extended travel.
  • Use security features on your smartphone and computer.
  • Use complex passwords.
  • Trust your instincts. If you think it might be a scam, it probably is one.

Do not wait to report any potential scam. Contact your banking institutions immediately. Also, contact your local law enforcement agency and file a complaint on IC3.gov .

cams

Previous Article

The Do’s and Dont’s of Traveling Abroad 

 Next Article

It’s Lights On The Bay Time
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

LOTB_EOA_Banner_300x300

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

ZJ-EOA-Xmas 22

Scout&Mollys_922

Scout&Mollys_922

AMM Gift of Membership-1

AMM Gift of Membership-1

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ASO_Beethoven

ASO_Beethoven

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Homestead PLant And Grow

Homestead PLant And Grow

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value

KB True Value

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

AFSB HELOC

AFSB HELOC

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Bay Village

Bay Village

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Trans World Busienss Advisors

Annapolis Gives

Annapolis Gives

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu