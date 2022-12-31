So, How Was Crime In Your Neighborhood in 2022? Check Out Our Map!

Very often, we are unaware of crime in our neighborhoods until we see the flashing lights parked in front of a neighbors home. Are you aware of crime just up the street?

For several years, Eye On Annapolis has been maintaining maps of crime and major fire department incidents in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County to put a visual to supplement the police reports.

These incidents are only the ones reported by the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Police and Fire Departments and do not reflect all crime in the community. For example, the Annapolis Police Department publicly included one rape in the city in 2022 in their daily police reports to the public and media; however, according to the map on the police department’s website, there were 18. Our maps are not all emcompassing, but it does present crime from a visual aspect!

Here is the finalized map for 2022. You can zoom in, click, drag and explore each map. And by clicking on the pin, you can see the details of the reported crime:

Another interesting view is to see how crime (and locations have changed over the past four years. On the left are the police reports from 2019. On the right are the police reports for 2022. (Not an interactive map)

2023

(This map is updated daily, and is posted at the bottom of each crime and fire story we publish)

2022

2021

2020

2019

